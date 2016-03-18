(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 17 (Fitch) The Australian Prudential
Regulation
Authority's (APRA) prudential policy outlook for 2016 reinforces
Fitch Ratings'
view that regulatory developments over the next two to three
years will
strengthen the Australian banking system.
The outlook, which was released on 17 March and is driven
largely by the
recommendation of the 2014 Financial System Inquiry (FSI), is
broadly aligned
with our expectations. We continue to believe capital
requirements for
Australian banks will be raised, although the increase is likely
to be gradual.
This should enable banks to meet the new requirements through
internal capital
generation. APRA indicated that it will await the outcome of
global changes to
the Basel capital framework before finalising its approach to
the FSI's
recommendation that capital levels be "unquestionably strong".
Consultation on
this component now appears unlikely before 2017.
We think that APRA's broader interpretation of "unquestionably
strong", which
includes other areas such as funding and liquidity, will be
important in further
strengthening the resilience of the system and addressing one of
its key
weaknesses - a reliance on offshore wholesale funding markets.
This is initially
likely to be addressed through Basel liquidity ratios - the
liquidity coverage
ratio, which is already in effect, and the net stable funding
ratio on which
APRA expects to begin consultation shortly - although we expect
the regulator to
look at the broader funding mix in the medium to long term.
The outlook continues to support our view that the
implementation of a
strengthened resolution framework in Australia will occur only
gradually - it
indicates a medium-term timetable for addressing loss-absorption
capacity. We
expect Australia, as a G20 member, to ultimately adopt the
global framework. We
will address the impact on Support Ratings and Support Rating
Floors of the
Australian banks once we have greater clarity on the timetable.
Other areas addressed by the outlook included the leverage
ratio, which APRA has
indicated will be implemented along the Basel timeframe, and
revisions to the
prudential framework for securitisation, which the regulator
expects to finalise
in 2016.
Contact:
Tim Roche
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty Limited
Level 15, 77 King Street
Sydney, Australia
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
