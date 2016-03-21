(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has confirmed the
rating on
Singapore-based United Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB) USD200m
3.50% Basel
III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes due 2026 at 'A+'.
The USD200m is an addition to the USD500m notes issued in
Singapore on 16 March
2016. The notes will be issued under the bank's SGD15bn Euro
medium-term note
programme.
Fitch assigned the notes a final rating on 15 March 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Basel III-compliant Tier 2 securities are rated one notch
below UOB's 'aa-'
Viability Rating (VR). This reflects their higher loss-severity
risk relative to
senior unsecured instruments, which is due to their subordinated
status, the
presence of a non-viability clause and the partial, rather than
mandatory, full
write-down feature at the point of non-viability.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore has sole discretion in
determining if UOB is
non-viable. If it does so, the notes may be written down in full
or in part to
the extent necessary to restore the bank's viability. A
write-down of the Tier 2
notes will occur only after any Additional Tier 1 securities
with
loss-absorption features are fully written off, after which the
Tier 2 notes
would be written down pro rata with other parity Tier 2
instruments containing
loss-absorption features. The write-down would be permanent.
No additional notching has been ascribed to non-performance
risk, as Fitch
regards it to be minimal relative to the VR assigned. The notes
will not qualify
for equity credit under Fitch's criteria.
In the event of any winding-up proceeding, holders of these
notes and other UOB
Tier 2 securities will rank below the bank's senior creditors,
including covered
bondholders and depositors, but above the bank's ordinary
shareholders,
preference shareholders and holders of perpetual capital
securities in priority
of claims. The notes will rank equally with all subordinated
debts issued by UOB
qualifying as Tier 2 capital securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in UOB's VR will impact the notes' rating.
For more details on UOB's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch
Affirms Major
Singaporean Banks at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable" dated 14 August 2015
and its rating
report dated 27 October 2015, available at www.fitchratings.com
UOB's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Wee Siang Ng
Senior Director
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 13 August 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
