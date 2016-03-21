(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Decisions by the Central Bank of Egypt
(CBE) last week,
including a devaluation of the Egyptian pound, are broadly
credit positive but
the country faces a difficult year of slower growth, high
inflation and large
financing needs, Fitch Ratings says.
On 14 March, the central bank devalued the currency by 14%
against the US dollar
and said it would adopt a more flexible exchange-rate policy.
The CBE supported
the devaluation by auctioning USD1.5bn to help importers two
days later, and
hiked its main policy rates on Thursday by 150 basis points.
These decisions
reflect the pressures on the currency from a widening current
account deficit,
insufficient capital inflows and low levels of international
reserves, which are
less than three months of current external payments.
The auction on Monday devalued the currency from EGP7.73:USD1 to
EGP8.85:USD1,
while the auction on Wednesday was at the slightly stronger rate
of EGP8.78.
This is more than a minor adjustment and takes the rate closer
to the parallel
market rate, which had weakened to above EGP9.5:USD1. Our
forecast builds in
further exchange-rate weakness to above EGP9:USD1 by the end of
2016, given the
challenges the economy still faces.
Much will depend on the CBE's attempts to rebuild its stock of
foreign reserves,
which stood at USD16.53bn at end-February, down from USD37bn at
end-2010 before
the Arab Spring uprisings. The trade deficit has widened,
insecurity has hit
tourism revenue, political uncertainty has deterred foreign
capital and
financial support from the Gulf Cooperation Council has
decreased for now.
Expectations of devaluation have also restrained foreign inflows
into Egypt. The
CBE hopes that its decisions last week will bolster confidence
in the currency
and nudge portfolio investors off the sidelines.
Two initiatives in the banking sector may help. Two state-owned
banks are now
offering foreign investors options on treasury bills with
exchange-rate hedging.
These banks are also offering 15% on three-year certificates of
deposit for
domestic investors who buy them within 60 days in exchange for
foreign currency.
If constraints on the supply of foreign exchange persist around
current levels,
Egypt could turn to the IMF. Fitch believes an IMF programme is
within reach if
required by the authorities.
It is unclear exactly what the central bank means by a more
flexible
exchange-rate policy. Inflation will be the central
consideration. Consumer
price inflation dipped to 9.1% yoy in February after averaging
10.4% in 2015.
The central bank referenced this as supporting the timing of the
devaluation.
However, inflation is likely to rise again as the weaker
exchange rate will make
imports more expensive. If plans to implement VAT come to
fruition this year,
that could also put upward pressure on prices. In this context
it was no
surprise that the central bank raised interest rates following
the depreciation
to try to anchor inflation expectations.
While we view these monetary policy developments as credit
positive, there are
fiscal implications as higher interest rates raise the
government's cost of
borrowing. Interest payments on government debt already
accounted for 26% of
budget spending in the fiscal year ending June 2015. This
highlights the
importance of consolidation measures for the budget currently
under discussion
for the 2017 fiscal year.
We affirmed Egypt's 'B'/Stable sovereign rating in December.
Contact:
Toby Iles
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9832
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9910
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Egypt
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.