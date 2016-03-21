(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Decisions by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) last week, including a devaluation of the Egyptian pound, are broadly credit positive but the country faces a difficult year of slower growth, high inflation and large financing needs, Fitch Ratings says. On 14 March, the central bank devalued the currency by 14% against the US dollar and said it would adopt a more flexible exchange-rate policy. The CBE supported the devaluation by auctioning USD1.5bn to help importers two days later, and hiked its main policy rates on Thursday by 150 basis points. These decisions reflect the pressures on the currency from a widening current account deficit, insufficient capital inflows and low levels of international reserves, which are less than three months of current external payments. The auction on Monday devalued the currency from EGP7.73:USD1 to EGP8.85:USD1, while the auction on Wednesday was at the slightly stronger rate of EGP8.78. This is more than a minor adjustment and takes the rate closer to the parallel market rate, which had weakened to above EGP9.5:USD1. Our forecast builds in further exchange-rate weakness to above EGP9:USD1 by the end of 2016, given the challenges the economy still faces. Much will depend on the CBE's attempts to rebuild its stock of foreign reserves, which stood at USD16.53bn at end-February, down from USD37bn at end-2010 before the Arab Spring uprisings. The trade deficit has widened, insecurity has hit tourism revenue, political uncertainty has deterred foreign capital and financial support from the Gulf Cooperation Council has decreased for now. Expectations of devaluation have also restrained foreign inflows into Egypt. The CBE hopes that its decisions last week will bolster confidence in the currency and nudge portfolio investors off the sidelines. Two initiatives in the banking sector may help. Two state-owned banks are now offering foreign investors options on treasury bills with exchange-rate hedging. These banks are also offering 15% on three-year certificates of deposit for domestic investors who buy them within 60 days in exchange for foreign currency. If constraints on the supply of foreign exchange persist around current levels, Egypt could turn to the IMF. Fitch believes an IMF programme is within reach if required by the authorities. It is unclear exactly what the central bank means by a more flexible exchange-rate policy. Inflation will be the central consideration. Consumer price inflation dipped to 9.1% yoy in February after averaging 10.4% in 2015. The central bank referenced this as supporting the timing of the devaluation. However, inflation is likely to rise again as the weaker exchange rate will make imports more expensive. If plans to implement VAT come to fruition this year, that could also put upward pressure on prices. In this context it was no surprise that the central bank raised interest rates following the depreciation to try to anchor inflation expectations. While we view these monetary policy developments as credit positive, there are fiscal implications as higher interest rates raise the government's cost of borrowing. Interest payments on government debt already accounted for 26% of budget spending in the fiscal year ending June 2015. This highlights the importance of consolidation measures for the budget currently under discussion for the 2017 fiscal year. We affirmed Egypt's 'B'/Stable sovereign rating in December. Contact: Toby Iles Director Sovereigns +852 2263 9832 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Jan Friederich Senior Director Sovereigns +852 2263 9910 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research Egypt here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.