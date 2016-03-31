(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: PPOs Pose Long-Term Challenge for
Motor Insurers
here
LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
managing
exposure to growing periodic payment orders (PPOs) will be a
substantial
challenge for UK motor insurers, placing greater importance on
their asset
liability management strategies. Given the extended duration of
these
liabilities, the proportion of reserves allocated to PPOs will
grow, as each
year more PPOs are added to insurers' motor books than expire.
The extended
duration of PPOs presents longevity, inflation and investment
risks for motor
insurers, which are traditionally issues for life insurers.
Fitch believes that Solvency II (SII) offers assistance to motor
insurers
looking to manage these risks. The new regime will bring greater
consistency to
PPO reserving assumptions used across the sector, thus reducing
the risk of some
insurers materially understating their PPO liabilities. SII
disclosure will also
provide additional insight into insurers' exposure to PPOs.
The full report, "Motor Insurers Face Growing PPO Risk But
Solvency II Offers
Assistance in Managing This Challenge", is available on
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1532
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Graham Coutts
Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
