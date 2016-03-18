(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Inbursa, S.A.'s
(BInbursa) Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+' and Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed the national scale ratings of
BInbursa and
its financial subsidiaries Sociedad Financiera Inbursa, S.A. de
C.V. Sofom, E.R.
(Sofom Inbursa), and CF Credit Services, S.A. de C.V., Sofom,
E.R. (CF Credit)
at 'AAA(mex)' and 'F1+(mex)'. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR AND IDRs
BInbursa's local and foreign currency IDRs are driven by its VR
of 'bbb+', which
reflects its robust loss-absorbing capacity made by ample
capital ratios and
loss loan provisions, adequate funding and liquidity profile
that has shown
stability through economic cycles, and its historically low and
contained credit
losses. These ratings also factor in BInbursa's strong and
growing franchise on
both sides of the balance sheet, especially when assessed
together with the
other financial companies of its parent, Grupo Financiero
Inbursa (GF Inbursa),
and given the strong synergies with other non-financial
companies related to the
controlling shareholders. The bank's sound and relatively stable
earnings are
also considered.
The VR and IDRs also consider the relatively higher than its
peers business,
risk, and funding concentrations, although these have continued
to decline
gradually through increased consumer loans and retail deposits.
The relatively
high and volatile contribution of trading revenues is also
factored in, although
this item is typically positive and highly influenced by the
mark-to-market of
the bank's hedging positions. Also, BInbursa is seeking to
reduce the volatility
of trading revenues by shifting the mix of its hedging positions
and funding
alternatives.
Capital adequacy is one of BInbursa's main strengths and is
maintained with
solid buffers over regulatory minimums and generally above peer
banks. As of
Dec. 31, 2015, BInbursa had a robust Fitch Core Capital
(FCC)-to-risk weighted
assets (RWA) ratio of 23.58%. In addition, the bank had loan
loss reserves for
up to 4.5% of total loans, which provided a comfortable cushion
in view of the
moderate impaired loan ratio of 3.06% (3.69% considering
charge-offs compared
with 5.73% shown by its closest peers), and also considering the
bank's
historically well-contained credit losses. Sustained loan growth
could pressure
capital metrics to some extent, but Fitch expects the tangible
common equity and
core capital ratios to remain above 18% over the foreseeable
future.
Operating profitability-to-average assets in 2013-2014 was
abnormally high
(above 5%), due to some non-recurring loan loss reserve
reversals and/or trading
gains, but Fitch expects that BInbursa will likely maintain a
sound recurring
operating profitability-to-average assets, roughly in line or
close to the
historical average of 2%, aligned with its closest local peers.
Cost efficiency
is another major strength, due to the flexible cost structure
and the large
portion of employees receiving variable salaries.
Costs-to-income has remained
around 30%, despite some investments in banking infrastructure
last year. Fitch
expects that this ratio will improve further due to greater
business volumes and
a growing share of wide-margin products.
BInbursa has a strong franchise in the Mexican banking system,
especially in
corporate and big enterprise loans. BInbursa is the sixth
largest bank in Mexico
by loans and seventh by customer deposits, and the second
largest among locally
owned entities. It has roughly 6% of the system's loans and 4%
of customer
deposits. However, its market share is largest when measured by
equity (roughly
10%) and operating revenues (more than 7%), holding the fifth
position in each
category.
BInbursa's funding and liquidity are generally stable, although
due to its yet
corporate nature there are moderate concentrations and some
reliance on
wholesale funding. BInbursa's loans to costumers-to-deposits
ratios are behind
those shown by the largest banking franchises in the country and
to its closest
international peers. As of December 2015, BInbursa's
loan-to-deposit ratio stood
at 252.31%. The bank aims to reach a loan-to-deposits ratio
below 120% over the
medium term, since retail customer deposits are growing an
accelerated pace,
sometimes faster than loans. The board has asked the bank to
maintain
medium-term debt issues as the alternative funding source as
long as the above
objective is not met.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's support rating (SR) of '3' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'BB+'
are driven by its moderate systemic importance and the growing
share of retail
deposits, although this is still modest. Fitch believes there is
a modest
probability of receiving sovereign support if the bank were to
need it, which
underpins its SR and SRF. SRFs indicate the minimum level to
which the entity's
long-term IDRs could fall if Fitch does not change its view on
potential
sovereign support.
NATIONAL RATINGS AND LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL SENIOR DEBT
BInbursa's National scale ratings were affirmed, since its IDRs
are at the same
level of those of the sovereign, and National scale ratings are
relative
rankings of creditworthiness within a certain jurisdiction.
The rating of the senior unsecured notes issued by BInbursa
reflects that these
are senior unsecured obligations of BInbursa that rank pari
passu with other
senior indebtedness and, therefore, align with the bank's
long-term IDRs of
'BBB+', which in turn are driven by the bank's VR of 'bbb+'.
Sofom Inbursa and CF Credit's National scale ratings were also
affirmed, since
they are perceived by Fitch as core subsidiaries of BInbursa and
fully
integrated into its operations and franchise. Also, the local
holding company of
both operating entities, GF Inbursa, whose creditworthiness is
totally aligned
with that of its main operating subsidiary (BInbursa), is
legally enforced to
provide support to its subsidiaries, if necessary. Therefore,
the National scale
ratings of these non-bank financial institutions are aligned
with the bank's
National scale ratings.
The 'AAA(mex)' and 'F1+(mex)' ratings of the local debt issued
by CF Credit and
Sofom Inbursa are in line with BInbursa's national scale rating
level, since it
is senior unsecured debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BInbursa's VR, IDRs and global notes rating could be upgraded
over the medium
term if business and risk diversification continues to improve
steadily, when
the longer-term assets are entirely funded with stable customer
deposits and/or
wholesale debt that completely offsets tenor mismatches, and if
the bank reduces
earnings volatility driven by market-related revenues.
In turn, downside potential for these ratings and the National
scale ratings
would arise if the bank's capital adequacy metrics or internal
capital
generation deteriorate materially (i.e. FCC ratio below 15%), or
in the event of
a reversal in the improving trends in funding and liquidity,
and/or business and
revenue diversification. Materially higher earnings volatility
and/or inability
to sustain recurring operating profits to average assets above
1.5% could also
be detrimental to the bank's ratings.
Any potential changes of Sofom Inbursa and CF Credit's National
ratings will be
driven by any changes in BInbursa' ratings or in the legal
framework that could
alter the propensity of GF Inbursa to support them, an unlikely
scenario at
present. A modification of theses entities' strategic importance
to GF Inbursa
and the bank could also lead to changes in its ratings.]
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Upside potential for the SR and SRF is limited, and can only
occur over time
with a material gain of the bank's systemic importance. These
ratings could be
downgraded if the bank loses material market share in terms of
retail customer
deposits.]
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
BInbursa:
--Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Local Currency Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Short-Term at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB+';
--10-year 4.125% Senior Unsecured Notes at 'BBB+';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
Sofom Inbursa:
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating for a short-term portion of a
senior
unsecured debt program at 'F1+(mex)'.
CF Credit:
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
--National scale short-term rating for a short-term portion of a
senior
unsecured debt program at 'F1+(mex)'.
--National scale long-term rating for a long-term senior
unsecured debt issuance
at 'AAA(mex)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 81 8399-9156
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Monterrey, N.L. Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Veronica Chau
Senior Director
+52 81 8399-9169
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+52 81 8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001175
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
