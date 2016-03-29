(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings published a special
report titled
'Fitch Mexico National Ratings 2015 Transition and Default
Study'. The study
provides transition and default data on the performance of Fitch
Mexico national
ratings for both corporate finance (including financial and
non-financial
corporates) and structured finance in 2015 and over the
long-term capturing the
period 2002-2015.
The Mexican National Rating scale provides a relative measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities within Mexico. Under this
rating scale, a
'AAA(mex)' long-term National Rating will be assigned to the
lowest relative
risk within the country, which, as in most but not all cases,
will be that of
the sovereign state.
The National Rating scale ranks the degree of perceived risk
relative to the
lowest default risk in the same country. National Ratings
exclude the effects of
sovereign and transfer risk and exclude the possibility that
investors outside
the country may be unable to repatriate any due interest and
principal
repayments. National scale ratings are not directly comparable
with
international ratings or with national ratings in other
countries. Consequently,
they are identified by the addition of a special identifier for
the country
concerned, such as 'AAA(mex)' for National Ratings in Mexico.
The special report is available on Fitch's websites
'www.fitchmexico.com' and
'www.fitchratings.com' under Rating Transition & Default
Studies. This report
should be read in conjunction with Fitch's National Scale
Ratings Criteria,
dated October 2013.
Contact:
Charlotte Needham
Senior Director
Criteria Group
+1-212-908-0794
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
charlotte.needham@fitchratings.com
Fitch Mexico
Veronica Chau
+52 81 8399-9169
veronica.chau@fitchratings.com
Sergio Rodriguez, CFA
+52 81 8399-9100
sergio.rodriguez@fitchratings.com
Rene Ibarra
+52 (81) 8399-9130
rene.ibarra@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Fitch Mexico National Ratings 2015 Transition and Default Study
here
