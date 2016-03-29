(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings published a special report titled 'Fitch Mexico National Ratings 2015 Transition and Default Study'. The study provides transition and default data on the performance of Fitch Mexico national ratings for both corporate finance (including financial and non-financial corporates) and structured finance in 2015 and over the long-term capturing the period 2002-2015. The Mexican National Rating scale provides a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities within Mexico. Under this rating scale, a 'AAA(mex)' long-term National Rating will be assigned to the lowest relative risk within the country, which, as in most but not all cases, will be that of the sovereign state. The National Rating scale ranks the degree of perceived risk relative to the lowest default risk in the same country. National Ratings exclude the effects of sovereign and transfer risk and exclude the possibility that investors outside the country may be unable to repatriate any due interest and principal repayments. National scale ratings are not directly comparable with international ratings or with national ratings in other countries. Consequently, they are identified by the addition of a special identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(mex)' for National Ratings in Mexico. The special report is available on Fitch's websites 'www.fitchmexico.com' and 'www.fitchratings.com' under Rating Transition & Default Studies. This report should be read in conjunction with Fitch's National Scale Ratings Criteria, dated October 2013. Contact: Charlotte Needham Senior Director Criteria Group +1-212-908-0794 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 charlotte.needham@fitchratings.com Fitch Mexico Veronica Chau +52 81 8399-9169 veronica.chau@fitchratings.com Sergio Rodriguez, CFA +52 81 8399-9100 sergio.rodriguez@fitchratings.com Rene Ibarra +52 (81) 8399-9130 rene.ibarra@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Fitch Mexico National Ratings 2015 Transition and Default Study here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.