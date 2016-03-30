(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
Flood Re, a
joint industry- and government-sponsored scheme to enable flood
cover to be
affordable for those households at highest risk of flooding,
will be effective
in making home insurance temporarily affordable for
policyholders but will not
reduce flood risk in the long term.
Flood Re will have a limited impact on the ratings of UK
non-life insurance
companies due to their size and business/geographic
diversification. Companies
will benefit from an increase in the number of potential
customers and from
access to a nationally aggregated flood risk database.
Flood Re begins in April 2016 and will be funded by an industry
levy of GBP180m,
which is expected to be passed on to policyholders at GBP10.50
per policy on
average. Insurance companies will then be able to pass on flood
risk through the
purchase of subsidised reinsurance from Flood Re.
The scheme is intended as a transitory measure and will be
gradually phased out
with an expiration date of 2039.
Prior to Flood Re there was an informal agreement between the
government and the
insurance industry, called the Statement of Principles (SoP).
The SoP required
the government to invest in flood defences in order for the
insurance industry
to make flood cover available. Flood Re contains no such clause
and leaves
funding for flood defences exposed to political will and budget
constraints.
The scheme's ultimate goal is for the insurance industry to
return to
risk-reflective pricing at the expiry of Flood Re without the
current issue of
flood cover being unaffordable for many households. Achieving
this goal will
require large-scale improvements in flood defence and resilience
measures.
See the full report "Flood Re: Temporary Solution for
Policyholders; No
Long-Term Impact on Flood Risk" by clicking on the link above.
