(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
assigned Advanced
Wireless Network Company Limited's (AWN) senior unsecured
debentures a National
Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(tha)'.
The debentures, which will total up to THB15bn, will be issued
in two tranches
due in 2023 and 2026. The proceeds from the debentures will be
used to fund
capex and/or working capital. The debentures are rated at the
same level as
AWN's National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(tha)' as they constitute
direct,
unsecured, unconditional and unsubordinated obligations of the
company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Equalised with AIS: The ratings of AWN are equalised with
those of its
parent, Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS;
AA+(tha)/ Stable), to
reflect the strong links between AWN and AIS, in line with
Fitch's Parent and
Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria.
AIS, Thailand's leading mobile telco operator, owns 100% of AWN
and fully
controls the subsidiary's management and operations. AWN was
awarded a 2.1GHz 3G
licence in 2012 and 1.8GHz 4G licence in 2015, and is of
strategic importance to
its parent as the operator of AIS's licensed business. AWN
accounted for over
75% and 90% of AIS's group revenue and EBITDA, respectively, in
2015.
Strong Data Growth: AIS will continue to benefit from an
increase in data usage
due to its superior network quality. The company has heavily
invested in its 3G
network over the past two years. It started to roll out its 4G
network in
December 2015, which strengthened its data service quality. Its
non-voice
revenue grew strongly, faster than the industry's average
expansion over the
past two years. The robust growth in non-voice should help
offset the continued
decline in voice service revenue in the medium term.
Weaker 2016 Earnings: Fitch expects AIS's operating EBITDAR to
decline by 17% to
around THB60bn in 2016. The decline would be mainly a result of
the potential
one-off expenses relating to the shutdown of its 2G, 900MHz
network after the
company failed to secure the 900MHz spectrum in an auction in
December 2015. AIS
will need to offer handset subsidies to its 2G customers to
encourage them to
move to its 3G network before the 2G network is shut on 14 April
2016. The
company estimates it will cost about THB8bn in 2016 to provide
the handset
subsidies and continued roaming service to the 2G users.
Smaller Rating Headroom: Fitch estimates that AIS's funds flow
from operation
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage will in 2016 slightly exceed the
1.5x guideline at
which we will consider taking negative rating action. This will
be due largely
to lower earnings. However, we expect FFO-adjusted net leverage
to fall to below
1.5x in 2017 due to cash flow improvements after the one-off
handset subsidies
and roaming costs. Fitch may still take negative rating action
if leverage
remains above 1.5x for a protracted period because earnings do
not recover as
expected or debt rises. At end-2015, AIS's FFO-adjusted net
leverage remained
low at 1.0x.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for AWN include:
- Low single-digit revenue growth from 2016 onwards
- Operating EBITDAR margin of 35%-40% in 2016 and 2017
- Capex for network investment of around THB35bn-40bn in 2016
and 2017
- 100% dividend payout ratio
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-An upgrade of AIS's ratings
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-A downgrade of AIS's ratings
-Weakening in links between AIS and AWN, including a reduction
of AIS's stake in
AWN
For the rating of AIS, the following sensitivities were outlined
by Fitch in its
Rating Action Commentary of 27 October 2015.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Sustained positive free cash flow
- Operating EBITDAR margin remaining above 45% on sustained
basis (2015: 46.6%)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- An increase in FFO-adjusted net leverage above 1.5x on a
sustained basis
(2015: 1.0x)
- Unfavourable regulatory changes
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Obboon Thirachit
Director
+66 2 108 0159
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures,
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2 108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Matt Jamieson
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0366
Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 26 October 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.