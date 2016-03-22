(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Kaohsiung's (BOK)
National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(twn)' and National Short-Term
Rating of
'F1+(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings is at
the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
The ratings reflect the high probability of support from the
Kaohsiung City
Government (KCG), which owns 45% of the bank, or indirectly from
the sovereign
(A+/Positive), which will flow through the city government, if
needed. This is
because Kaohsiung is the second-largest municipality in Taiwan
and BOK has
strong linkage to KCG. The linkage is evident from KCG's
long-running and
significant ownership, the city government's effective control
of the bank's
board and management, and the policy role that the bank carries
out. BOK is the
KCG's main banker and extends loans, including mortgages to
low-income family
and student loans, in line with the city government's policy
objectives.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that the bank's
linkage to KCG will
remain strong in the near to medium term, based on KCG's
ownership in the bank
and the bank's important policy function.
KCG has been supporting BOK's ordinary business development and
is likely to
participate in the bank's rights issues in coming years to
enhance
capitalisation to comply with stricter Basel III requirements.
Fitch expects the
central government, through KCG, to extend extraordinary support
to BOK when
necessary. The bank is modestly capitalised with a Fitch Core
Capital ratio of
7.07% at end-1H15, compared with a sector average of around
10.9%. It has weak
internal capital generation due to below-average profitability,
which is
primarily due to moderately high exposure in low-yield policy
loans.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The bank's Basel III-compliant Tier 2 (B3T2) bonds are rated two
notches below
its National Long-Term Rating. This consists of zero notch for
non-performance
risk and two for loss severity, reflecting the limited recovery
prospects for
Taiwanese B3T2 notes. This compares with the typical one notch
for standard B3T2
instruments. B3T2 bonds in Taiwan would hit the point of
non-viability (PONV)
only when the issuing entity enters government receivership.
This is a point
that will be less easily reached compared with the PONV used by
standard B3T2,
which is the point at which regulators decide to write off
securities or inject
public sector capital. Fitch believes Taiwan's authorities would
only move a
bank into insolvency administration when it reaches a very low
capital level,
reducing the recovery prospects for B3T2 notes.
The anchor rating for subordinated bonds is BOK's support-driven
National
Long-Term Rating, as Fitch believes that KCG and the central
government have a
strong interest in supporting BOK to fulfil its financial
obligations.
These aforementioned notching practices for subordinated bonds
are in accordance
with Fitch's criteria on rating bank regulatory capital of
financial
institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
BOK's ratings are sensitive to changes around the perceived
propensity of the
Taiwanese government to support BOK. This may arise from a
reduction in the
policy role that BOK performs for KCG and/or change in their
linkage in terms of
ownership and control.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Any change to the BOK's National Long-Term Rating is likely to
trigger a similar
change in its debt ratings.
The ratings are as follows:
BOK
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Basel III Subordinated Debt:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM
Director
+886 2 81757605
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 81757603
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.