(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Taiwan
Cooperative Bills Finance Company (TCBFC) and Taiwan Cooperative
Securities
(TCS), with a Stable Outlook. Both TCBFC and TCS are wholly
owned subsidiaries
of Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Company (TCFHC), of
which Taiwan
Cooperative Bank (TCB) is the principal and fully owned
subsidiary. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The ratings of TCBFC and TCS are driven by the very high
probability of
institutional support from their parent TCFHC, and in turn
TCFHC's largest
shareholder, the state. The support is underpinned by TCFHC's
strong linkage to
government, and its legal obligation under the Financial Holding
Act to assist
its subsidiaries when they fall into financial difficulty.
State and state affiliates own nearly 35% of TCFHC, mostly
through the Ministry
of Finance. TCFHC closely follows government policy particularly
through its
banking subsidiary, TCB. TCB, as the third-largest bank in
Taiwan, has systemic
importance in Taiwan's banking sector, with a substantial
deposit market share
of about 7.3% at end-2015. The bank has moderately enhanced its
financial
strengthen in the past few years, including strengthened
capitalisation and
improved asset quality and earnings.
The agency believes that TCFHC has strong capacity to support
TCBFC and TCS, as
both subsidiaries only represent a small proportion of the
group's assets. TCBFC
and TCS are highly integrated with the group, based on their
strong management
and strategic integration, and brand sharing.
TCBFC's pre-tax earnings grew by around 49% in 2015 due to bad
debt recovery and
expanding commercial paper guarantee book and corporate bond
investment. Fitch
Core Capital Ratio fell to around 15% (versus 16.3% at end-2014)
due to growth
from a low base. Fitch expects its FCC ratio to decline
moderately in 2016 as
the company continue expands its 'guarantee' book, but will
remain above the
peer level of 12%-13%.
TCS's earnings remain volatile. The company posted an 11-fold
growth in earnings
in 2015, due mainly to large trading gains and, to a lesser
extent, margin-loan
interest income and securities underwriting fee income. The
Capital Adequacy
Ratio remained strong at 692%, versus 758% at end-2014. Fitch
expects
capitalisation to fall moderately in 2016 due to growth in
investment, but to
remain above the sector range of 300%-500%.
Fitch's Stable Outlook on TCBFC and TCS reflect our expectation
that the state
will maintain its controlling ownership and strong support in
the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The ratings of TCBFC and TCS are sensitive to changes around
group support, such
as if sovereign support for TCHFC/TCB were to decline and/or if
Fitch no longer
views TCBFC and TCS as core entities in the group.
A Credit Update on TCBFC and TCS will be available shortly on
www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings action is as follows:
TCBFC:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
TCS:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+612 82560310
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001295
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.