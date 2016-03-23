(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected
'BBB-(EXP)'
rating to TMB Bank Public Company Limited's (TMB; BBB-/Stable)
proposed US
dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes, issued under its
USD3.0bn Euro
medium-term note (EMTN) programme. The EMTN programme was rated
'BBB-' in
September 2013.
The proposed tenor for the notes is five and a half years and
they will be
issued out of TMB's Cayman Islands branch, with proceeds to be
used for general
corporate purposes, including meeting funding requirements of
the bank.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as TMB's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', representing the unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the senior unsecured notes would be directly
impacted by any
changes in the bank's IDR.
For further details on TMB's key rating drivers and rating
sensitivities, refer
to the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms Thailand's
Mid-Sized Banks" dated
6 November 2015 and available at www.fitchratings.com.
The other ratings of TMB are unaffected by this action, and are
as follows:
Long-Term IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: 'F3'
Viability Rating: 'bbb-'
Support Rating: '3'
Support Rating Floor: 'BB+'
National Long-Term Rating: 'A+(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: 'F1(tha)'
Long-term foreign-currency senior unsecured debt: 'BBB-'
Basel III Tier 2 subordinated debt rating: 'A(tha)'
Legacy Basel II subordinated debt rating: 'A(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Jackerin Jeeradit
Associate Director
+66 2108 0163
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 5 November 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.