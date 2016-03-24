(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) The recent devaluation of the Egyptian
pound against
the US dollar will likely be supportive of foreign currency
liquidity in the
domestic banking sector, Fitch Ratings says. At the same time,
the Egyptian
banks' almost negligible foreign currency positions and
regulatory restrictions
against lending in foreign currency to corporates without
foreign currency
revenue should mitigate the short-term impact of the weaker
pound on the banks'
asset quality.
On 14 March, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) devalued the
Egyptian pound (EGP)
by around 14% against the US dollar (see also "Fitch: Egypt
Devaluation
Positive, Economic Challenges Remain", published 21 March 2016).
Traditionally,
the EGP/USD exchange rate has largely been controlled by the CBE
through US
dollar auctions, which resulted in a parallel foreign currency
market. The CBE
last week sold USD1.5bn of USD to domestic banks in an
exceptional auction to
cover imports of strategic products, which is still insufficient
to cover the
existing back-log in foreign currency demand. We expect a
further depreciation
of the Egyptian pound as the CBE tries to completely eliminate
the parallel
market.
The CBE's ability to increase foreign currency liquidity in the
banking sector
is a function of its net international reserves. International
reserves in turn
rely heavily on Suez Canal, tourism revenues and foreign direct
investments
(FDI), which have come under pressure since 2015, as well as
grants,
predominately from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
International
reserves stood at USD16.5bn at end-February 2016, down from
USD35.2bn at
end-June 2010.
However, the devaluation is a positive step to improving foreign
currency supply
in the banking system. A more flexible exchange-rate policy
reflecting the
actual value of the EGP is expected to attract FDI and improve
foreign currency
proceeds. The CBE has also recently lifted the limits on
individual foreign
currency deposits and withdrawals that were imposed in February
2015 (a monthly
limit of USD50,000 on deposits). In addition, Egypt's three
state-owned banks
(National Bank of Egypt (B/Stable/b), Banque Misr and Banque du
Caire) will
issue US dollar-denominated one- to five-year certificates to
Egyptian
expatriates, which will help improve their long term foreign
currency funding.
While the devaluation of the Egyptian pound, following a period
of artificially
low exchange rates at around EGP7.80 per US dollar, is a step
towards a more
flexible exchange rate regime based on market mechanism, further
measures
including the removal of caps on all FCY corporate deposits are
in our view
necessary to eliminate the distortions in Egypt's exchange rate
regime and
improve foreign currency supply in the banking sector.
We do not believe that the current devaluation will have a
meaningful negative
impact on the banks' asset quality metrics. Egyptian banks only
lend in foreign
currency to counterparties with corresponding foreign currency
proceeds and in
the medium-term, a better-functioning foreign currency market
should support the
credit profile of corporates relying on foreign currency
proceeds. However, in
the short-term, growth of foreign currency loans (reported in
Egyptian pounds on
the banks' balance sheets) will be artificially inflated by the
devaluation.
On 17 March, to combat expected inflation following the
devaluation, the CBE
increased the overnight deposit and lending rates by 150 bps to
10.75% and
11.75% respectively. We expect yields on sovereign bonds and
treasury bills to
follow suit. In the short-term, the increase in government bond
yields will
support domestic banks' net interest margins (NIM) and overall
profitability
since government debt accounts for a high 40% of banking system
assets. At the
same time, higher yields will, however, negatively affect the
valuation of the
banks' current government debt portfolio and will - depending on
accounting
classifications - adversely affect their profitability and/or
capital ratios.
Some banks (eg Commercial International Bank, B/Stable/b) use a
mark-to-model
approach when valuing government debt which should soften the
impact from higher
government yields on the valuation of their existing portfolio,
thereby
mitigating the impact on the banks' equity base.
Contact:
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Zeinab Abdalla
Associate Director
+971 4 424 1210
Fitch Rating Limited
Dubai Media City
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
