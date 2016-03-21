(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all of Aon
plc's (Aon)
ratings, including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
debt ratings at
'BBB+', and the commercial paper ratings at 'F2'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings affirmation reflects Aon's continued favorable
competitive position,
solid balance sheet and cash flow generation, and very good
financial
flexibility, partially offset by a moderate run-rate level of
financial
leverage, all of which are within guidelines for the current
rating category.
Also partially offsetting the favorable factors is the fact
that, similar to
other insurance brokers that Fitch rates, Aon faces contingent
risks, including
reputational risk and as an occasional target of litigation and
regulatory
actions that can have a financial impact.
Fitch believes Aon's liquidity profile is strong with cash and
short-term
investments of $740 million as of Dec. 31, 2015. Cash flow
remains significant
with earnings-based EBITDA interest coverage of roughly 9.2x for
the period and
averaging roughly 10x over the past five years. For the full
year 2015, cash
flow from operations increased by nearly $200 million to $2
billion compared to
2014, and free cash flow (less capital expenditures) also grew,
due primarily to
reduced expenses.
Financial flexibility has been improving year over year.
Interest coverage
remains solid despite some earnings pressure and a temporary
increase in
interest expense from prefunded debt due in part to lower
expenses including
reduced pension liabilities and completed restructuring program
expenses, and
decreasing capital expenditures. Fitch expects Aon's financial
flexibility to
remain strong going forward.
Financial leverage as measured by debt-to-EBITDA is managed at a
moderately
higher level relative to some of its peers and Fitch considers
it to be one of
Aon's key rating triggers. Leverage was roughly 2.3x at year-end
2015, and
including Aon's recent $750 million senior debt issuance, pro
forma leverage
temporarily increased to roughly 2.6x (adjusting for the
one-time legal
settlement in early 2015, pro forma leverage would be 2.4x). Aon
paid off debt
during the fourth quarter of 2015, and the recent debt offering
essentially
returns financial leverage to the third quarter 2015 level and
may be used to
refinance near-term debt maturities. Excluding unusual items,
leverage remains
in line with historical levels.
Fitch expects that leverage should remain relatively stable with
some modest
improvement, assuming continued EBITDA growth, partially offset
by continued
capital planning including share repurchases, which Fitch
considers
discretionary. Leverage should continue to be manageable and
within both Fitch's
expectations for the company and the broker-sector credit factor
guidelines for
the current rating category, with any debt increases aligned
with growing EBITDA
and increased cash flow.
The ratings continue to reflect Aon's favorable competitive
position among the
top three global brokers, with major operations in (re)insurance
brokerage and
human capital consulting/outsourcing. The company continues to
demonstrate its
ability to retain clients and expand new business while
improving free cash flow
and maintaining profitability.
Partially offsetting these positive factors are continued
balance sheet and
earnings pressure from pension liabilities, competitive
insurance market
conditions particularly in reinsurance, and the global economic
downturn.
Organic growth in the brokerage segment was on par with the peer
average in
2014. Favorably, the company reported organic revenue growth in
both the Risk
Solutions and HR Solutions businesses in 2014 and through Sept.
30, 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
the following:
--A sustained strong improvement in operating performance on an
absolute basis
and relative to peers with operating EBIT consistently over $1
billion and an
operating EBIT margin near 15%;
--A run-rate debt-to-EBITDA ratio approaching 1.7x;
--Interest coverage as measured by an EBITDA-to-interest more
than 12x.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
the following:
--A sustained increase in debt-to-EBITDA to more than 2.5x
(adjusted for large
one-time items) while maintaining an operating EBIT margin near
12%;
--A deterioration of the company's average EBITDA-to-interest
expense to lower
single digits;
--An impairment to goodwill that would materially impact the
balance sheet and
related ratios.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Aon plc
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$400 million 2.8% senior debt due 2021 'BBB+';
--$350 million 4% senior debt due 2023 at 'BBB+';
--$600 million 3.5% senior debt due 2024 at 'BBB+';
--$750 million 3.875% senior debt due 2025 'BBB+';
--EUR500 million 2.875% senior debt due 2026 at 'BBB+';
--$256 million 4.25% senior debt due 2042 at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 4.45% senior debt due 2043 at 'BBB+';
--$550 million 4.6% senior debt due 2044 at 'BBB+';
--$600 million 4.75% senior debt due 2045 at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Aon Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$500 million 3.125% senior debt due 2016 at 'BBB+';
--$600 million 5% senior debt due 2020 at 'BBB+';
--$521 million 8.205% junior subordinated deferrable interest
debentures due
2027 at 'BBB-';
--$300 million 6.25% senior debt due 2040 at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001272
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.