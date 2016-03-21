(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings continues to see
positive ratings
momentum for Marriott International stemming from its planned
merger with
Starwood Hotels & Resorts. However, less creditor friendly
financial terms
associated with Marriott's revised offer for Starwood increases
execution risk
and will likely delay the conclusion of our Positive Outlook
towards the latter
part of the one- to two-year Rating Outlook horizon.
Fitch estimates that Marriott's leverage will increase to the
mid-3.0x range at
merger closing and return to within the company's 3.0x to 3.25x
policy target by
year-end 2016. The company's revised $13.6 billion consideration
for Starwood,
net of $900 million of Starwood cash, includes a $3.6 billion
cash component (up
from a negligible amount previously) that Marriott plans to fund
with a similar
amount of borrowings.
Fitch believes the company is committed to its 3.0x to 3.25x
leverage policy
target, and Marriott demonstrated its willingness and ability to
reign in share
repurchases during the Great Recession. The company did not
repurchase any
shares during 2009 and 2010, which allowed for $1.3 billion of
debt reduction.
MORE EXECUTION RISK
Fitch sees more merger-related execution risk from Marriott's
revised offer.
Increasing the cash component is a riskier strategy,
particularly in the context
of an extended lodging cycle where revenue growth is slowing and
supply is
accelerating.
Marriott will need to execute on asset sales and pull back on
share repurchases
to return leverage to within its policy target range by the end
of this year.
Volatile capital markets could make selling Starwood's roughly
$2.3 billion
owned-hotel portfolio more challenging, although Fitch believes
the high-quality
portfolio of assets will generate strong institutional investor
interest.
Marriott could also face pressure from equity investors to
sustain a higher
level of share repurchases and delay de-leveraging during the
year, depending on
how its shares perform.
Marriott boosted its merger related cost savings synergies
target to $250
million from $200 million in tandem with announcing its revised
Starwood merger
offer. The company also gave more deference to potential revenue
synergies
through enhanced RevPAR penetration for Starwood brands and new
unit growth,
although the company has not included revenue synergies in its
guidance.
MERGER BENEFITS UNCHANGED
Fitch affirmed its 'BBB' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and 'F2'
short-term IDR for Marriott and revised the company's Rating
Outlook to Positive
from Stable on Nov. 16, 2015, following the company's Starwood
acquisition
announcement. Fitch believes Marriott's credit profile will be
more consistent
with a 'BBB+' IDR after combining with Starwood, notwithstanding
its unchanged
financial policy that includes managing adjusted leverage at its
stated 3.0x to
3.25x target.
Fitch expects the acquisition to lower Marriott's business risk
profile and
improve profitability, which should enhance the company's
ability to navigate
future lodging cycle downturns. The combined company will have
the largest
high-quality, internationally recognized brand portfolio in the
industry (30
brands). Acquiring Starwood will also enhance Marriott's
position in advanced
emerging markets.
Fitch would likely revise its Rating Outlook for Marriott
International to
Stable from Positive if Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
terminates its merger
agreement with the company to pursue a competing, higher bid.
NOT A DONE DEAL
Marriott's revised offer follows Starwood's notification to the
company that its
board of directors determined an alternative purchase offer from
an investor
consortium led by Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group, Inc.
of $78 per share
to be a superior proposal. Starwood simultaneously notified
Marriott that it
intended to terminate the previous merger agreement with
Marriott unless
Marriott and Starwood agree on revisions to their merger
agreement that
Starwood's board of directors determines to be superior to the
investor-consortium's proposal.
Fitch understands that Starwood can entertain a revised offer
from the Anbang
consortium along a similar process and timeline as it did
previously. Marriott
and Starwood shareholders will vote on the merger on April 8,
2016. The
company's revised offer provides for a $450 million break-up fee
payable by
Starwood to Marriott in certain circumstances, as well as
reimbursement of up to
$18 million of financing related merger costs incurred by
Marriott.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9113
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
