JAKARTA, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has revised
the Outlooks on
Indonesia-based palm oil producers PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources
and Technology
Tbk (SMART), PT Ivo Mas Tunggal (IMT) and PT Sawit Mas Sejahtera
(SMS) to
Negative from Stable. The National Long-Term Ratings on the
three companies are
affirmed at 'AA(idn)'. SMART, IMT and SMS are wholly owned by
Golden Agri
Resources Ltd (GAR).
At the same time, the agency has affirmed SMART's IDR1trn bonds
due in 2017 and
2019 at 'AA(idn)'.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
The Outlook revision follows the increase in GAR's consolidated
FFO-adjusted
leverage to above 4.0x, the level at which Fitch would consider
negative rating
action. It is also based on Fitch's view that there will be
prolonged pressure
on commodity prices, which will keep the company's financial
leverage high until
2017. Weak CPO prices and expansion in the downstream business
have put pressure
on GAR's cash flow generation and financial leverage. In 2015,
sales fell by 15%
to USD6.5bn, while EBITDA margin remained under pressure at 7.4%
(2014: 6.6%).
FFO-adjusted leverage was 5.2x at end-2015, while net
debt/EBITDA increased to
5.5x at end-2015 (end-2014: 5.2x).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Higher Working Capital: GAR used more working-capital loans to
finance the
expansion in downstream capacity. About 40% of GAR's debt in
2015 were revolving
company loans. Fitch expects the rise in leverage to be
temporary because sales
will increase once the expanded downstream capacity is
operational and CPO
prices recovers slowly, and leverage will decline to below 4x in
2018.
Favourable Operating Profile, Integrated Producer: GAR is the
second-largest
plantation group in Indonesia in terms of planted area. GAR had
485,606 hectares
of planted area as of end-2015, which yielded 2.4 million tonnes
of CPO in 2015.
About 79% of the planted area is in the prime age. Its large
plantation area,
good productivity, and expanded downstream capacity allow the
group to operate
efficiently and provide cash-flow visibility over the medium
term.
Strong Linkage: The ratings of SMART, IMT, and SMS are equalised
with the credit
profile of GAR, reflecting the strong strategic and operating
linkages to GAR.
These three subsidiaries contribute around 71% and 73% of GAR's
consolidated
planted area and CPO production, respectively. Furthermore, 77%
of SMART's CPO
sales, 96% of SMS's and 91% of IMT's are sold through GAR's
trading arms and
other subsidiaries.
Major Downstream Expansion Completed: GAR has completed most of
the expansion of
its downstream capacity, with refinery capacity increasing to
4.7 million tonnes
per annum (mtpa) at end-2015 from 1.4 mtpa at end-2011. We
expect GAR's rate of
investment to slow because most of the expansion is completed
and it does not
plan to acquire more land. In 2015, the company started building
a biodiesel
facility with annual capacity of 300,000 tonnes.
Good Funding Access: GAR has USD867m of debt maturing in 2017,
but we believe
its refinancing risk is mitigated by the good access to funding.
The company has
an established track record in the debt and capital markets and
robust
relationships with a wide range of banks. In 2015, the company
fully repaid and
refinanced its convertible bonds. GAR had cash of USD244m, and
short-term
investments of USD259m as of end-2015, compared with debt
maturing within one
year of USD231m.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Average selling price of CPO of USD600, USD630, and USD650 in
2016, 2017, and
2018, respectively
- Downstream margin of about 2%
- Capex at USD180m in 2016, in line with management guidance
- Dividend payout rate of 25%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Consolidated FFO-adjusted leverage at more than 4x on a
sustained basis. Fitch
expects leverage will remain high in 2016-2017 but come down to
below 4x by
end-2018.
- EBITDA margin at less than 8.5% on a sustained basis
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to the
Outlook being revised back to Stable:
-FFO-adjusted leverage decreases to below 4.0x and EBITDA margin
improves to
8.5%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rufina Tam
Associate Director
+6221 2988 6813
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
