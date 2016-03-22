(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, March 22 (Fitch) Jas Mobile Broadband Company Limited's
(JasMobile)
failure to become the fourth operator in the Thai mobile
telecommunications
market is unlikely to significantly reduce industry competition
in 2016, Fitch
Ratings says. The three incumbent mobile operators will continue
to compete
aggressively to increase or defend their market shares.
Fitch maintains a negative outlook on the Thai telecom industry
for 2016 because
we expect the credit metrics of most telcos to deteriorate from
tougher
competition, slow revenue growth and larger capex for network
investment and
spectrum payments.
The Thai mobile telecom sector will continue with three
companies dominating the
market in the medium term, after JasMobile failed to submit the
first instalment
payment and bank guarantee to secure the licence for 900MHz
spectrum before the
21 March 2016 deadline.
Fitch expects the competition in the Thai mobile market to
intensify in 2016 as
operators compete more aggressively on price and handset
subsidies. True
Corporation Public Company Limited's mobile business (True
Mobile), the
third-largest operator by service revenue, has strengthened its
financial and
market positions and aims to gain market share. The other two
operators -
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS;
BBB+/AA+(tha)/Stable) and
Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (DTAC;
BBB/AA(tha)/Stable) -
are determined to defend their market shares.
Guidance for weaker financial metrics from AIS and DTAC, which
account for
around 80% of revenue market share, highlights the challenges
facing the
industry. AIS has revised down its EBITDA margin guidance for
2016 to reflect
the one-off expenses relating to the shutdown of its 2G, 900MHz
network. The
company needs to offer handset subsidies to its 2G customers to
encourage them
to move to the 3G network before the 2G network shuts on 14
April 2016. AIS now
expects EBITDA margin to drop to 37%-38% in 2016 from 45.6% in
2015. DTAC
expects its EBITDA margin to decrease to 27%-30% in 2016
compared with 31.8% in
2015, to reflect the more aggressive marketing activities as the
company aims to
regain market share.
Fitch still expects the three incumbents to invest to expand
capacity on the 3G
and 4G networks this year, with industry capex (excluding
spectrum payments) to
increase to around THB80bn in 2016 (2015: THB65.4bn, 2012-2014:
THB27bn-61bn/year). The potential re-auction of the 900MHz
spectrum could drive
capex in the medium term. As a result, most telcos' free cash
flows are likely
to be negative, and their financial leverage will increase over
the next two
years.
Nevertheless, the rating Outlooks of AIS and DTAC remain Stable,
reflecting
Fitch's expectation that their market position should remain
strong in the
medium term and they still have sufficient buffers to mitigate
these downside
risks. However, their credit metrics are likely to deteriorate
over the next two
years, which will reduce their rating headrooms.
Contact:
Obboon Thirachit
Director
+66 2 108 0159
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures,
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2 108 0161
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
