(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, March 22 (Fitch) Major Chinese
banks' results for
2015, which are due to be released next week, should show
continued subdued
earnings growth amid margin compression and asset deterioration,
says Fitch
Ratings.
Fitch expects these trends to continue in 2016, underscoring our
negative sector
outlook. Chinese bank profits are likely to decline this year
unless authorities
relax the minimum NPL provisioning requirement of 150%.
System-wide net profit for China's banking sector grew by only
2.4% in 2015 as
net interest margins declined by around 12bp to 2.53%. A
combination of
interest-rate cuts and worsening asset quality will continue to
have an impact
on profitability in 2016. The quarterly run-rate in reported
NPLs decelerated in
4Q15, while we believe this is due partly to more substantial
NPL
write-offs/disposals towards the end of the year as banks
struggled to meet
their provisioning requirements.
The provision coverage ratio at state banks and joint-stock
banks had fallen to
172% and 181%, respectively, on average by end-2015. The need to
maintain this
ratio above 150% will restrain earnings growth in 2016 - unless
this ratio is
relaxed. The floor could also encourage further under-reporting
of NPLs.
Reports from local media today suggest that the authorities are
considering
lowering the provisioning requirement to 130%-140% for selected
banks. Fitch
believes a relaxation would run counter to a need for
conservative provisioning
at a time when asset quality is deteriorating and the concerns
around the true
level of NPLs in the system. That said, such changes in
regulations in isolation
should not have major rating implications as our analysis takes
into account
factors and performance trends beyond reported profitability
figures.
The reduction in the interest burden for borrowers following
successive rate
cuts and other monetary loosening through 2015 should keep
reported NPLs below
2% for most banks. The system-wide NPL ratio and
"special-mention" loan ratio
were 1.67% and 3.79%, respectively, at end-2015, up from 1.25%
and 3.11% a year
ago. The trend in overdue loans may paint a more interesting
picture, though, as
Chinese banks tend to report very similar NPL ratios despite
varying levels of
overdue loans.
Furthermore, changes in investment income or revaluation
reserves may also
signal deterioration in the quality of non-loan credit,
especially in mid-tier
banks. This may take the form of investment receivables
representing a growing
share in the asset mix.
Loss-absorption trends could be a key rating driver for most
banks while
profitability and asset quality weaken and pressure on
provisioning increases.
Major Chinese banks were key issuers of Additional Tier 1 (AT1)
instruments in
2015, owing to increased pressure to shore up capital due to
balance-sheet
growth and slowing profitability. However, as long as assets
continue to grow at
a rapid pace and profitability remains subdued, there will be
little underlying
improvement in core capitalisation levels. Such capitalisation
pressures
continue to weigh on Fitch's assessment of Chinese banks'
Viability Ratings,
especially those of the mid-tier banks.
The expansion of non-interest income is likely to be a key
earnings driver in
2015-2016, especially for mid-tier banks, driven by strong card
and underwriting
fees as well as the sale of wealth management products (WMPs).
But Fitch views
excessive reliance on WMPs as risky for banks, and a significant
shift in the
business towards this area could lead to increased credit and
liquidity risks.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
