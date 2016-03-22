(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 22 (Fitch) This Rating Action Commentary
updates the version
published on 15 March 2016, to include Fitch Ratings'
Cross-Sector Criteria on
Rating Sukuk.
Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer
Default Rating
(LC IDR) of Indonesia's second-largest telecommunications
operator, PT Indosat
Tbk (Indosat Ooredoo), to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The agency has
simultaneously
affirmed Indosat Ooredoo's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR (FC
IDR) and its
foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. Fitch has
also affirmed the
National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook on the
ratings is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
The upgrade of the LC IDR follows Indosat Ooredoo's improved
standalone credit
profile and Fitch continues to incorporate a three-notch uplift
to reflect its
strong ties with its 65%-parent, Qatar-based Ooredoo Q.S.C.
(Ooredoo,
A+/Stable). However, the FC IDR remains at 'BBB' as it
continues to be capped
at Indonesia's Country Ceiling, reflecting the additional risks
associated with
transfer and convertibility of foreign currency.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ooredoo's Support Drives Ratings: Indosat Ooredoo's IDRs are
underpinned by the
strong legal and strategic linkages with Ooredoo. Ooredoo's bond
and loan
documents contain a cross-default clause covering significant
subsidiaries,
including Indosat Ooredoo. The Indonesian telco is one of
Ooredoo's largest
subsidiaries, accounting for 22% and 25% of Ooredoo's 2015
revenue and EBITDA,
respectively. Its recent rebranding to "Indosat Ooredoo"
underscores the
reputational risk to the parent.
Standalone Profile Raised to 'BB+': Indosat Ooredoo's improved
standalone credit
profile reflects our expectation of continued deleveraging and
slowing capex
intensity. We believe the company's funds flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted
net leverage will decline to around 2.0x in 2016 and 2017 (2014:
2.7x), as
capex/revenue reduces to 26%-28% (2014: 33%) following the
completion of its
network modernisation.
Margin Dilution: Fitch sees ongoing pressure on margin as the
proportion of
lower-margin data services grows in its revenue mix. However,
stabilising
competition is likely to support Indosat Ooredoo's operating
EBITDAR margin at
around 42% in 2016 and 2017 (2014: 43.5%). Our forecast assumes
mid-single digit
revenue growth, driven by mobile data revenues.
Positive Free Cash Flows: Indosat Ooredoo's cash flow from
operations of around
IDR8trn in 2016 is likely to be sufficient to cover cash capex.
We expect capex
to stabilise at around IDR7.0trn-8.0trn, driven by the expansion
of its
Long-Term Evolution (LTE) network following the completion of
1800MHz spectrum
reassignment for 4G services. Management has indicated that its
network is 4G
ready and expects to incur only incremental capex to upgrade its
current system
to 4G.
Exposure to Rupiah Depreciation: Indosat Ooredoo is vulnerable
to depreciation
in the rupiah, as 33%, or USD506m, of its debt excluding finance
leases are US
dollar-denominated. The proportion of US dollar-denominated debt
has fallen from
57% at the end of March 2015, and we see scope for further
reduction, in light
of its plans to sell towers to pare dollar-denominated debt.
Indosat Ooredoo has
hedged 85% of its US dollar exposure through foreign exchange
forward swaps.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity Adequate: As at end-September 2015 Indosat Ooredoo had
cash of
IDR3.7trn and undrawn credit facilities of IDR3trn, which are
are sufficient to
meet maturities of around IDR4.8trn falling due over the next 12
months. In
addition, we believe the company has good access to the capital
markets and
local banks, strengthened by the implied support from Ooredoo.
The average tenor
of the debt is 3.1 years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Indosat
Ooredoo include:
- Revenue to grow at 11% in 2015, and to grow by
mid-single-digits in 2016-2017;
- Competition to stabilise as smaller telcos shift emphasis
towards
profitability and away from market share;
- Operating EBITDAR margin of around 42% in 2016-2017;
- Annual cash capex/revenue ratio to fall to 26%-28% in 2016
and 2017;
- No material debt-funded M&A plans; and
- Dividend payments to resume in 2017 at 50% payout on
normalised net profit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Indosat Ooredoo's Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (LC
IDR) could be
upgraded if FFO-adjusted net leverage falls below 1.5x, and both
free cash flows
and net income are positive on a sustained basis.
- Indosat Ooredoo's Foreign-Currency IDR (FC IDR) could be
upgraded if there is
a positive rating action on Indonesia's Country Ceiling.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Indosat Ooredoo's LC IDR could be lowered if FFO-adjusted net
leverage rises
above 3.0x on a sustained basis or if there is any weakening of
the links
between Indosat Ooredoo and Ooredoo.
- A negative rating action on Indonesia's Country Ceiling will
result in a
corresponding action on Indosat Ooredoo's FC IDR.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Indosat Tbk
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
- Foreign-Currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
The ratings on the following instruments were affirmed:
- Rupiah-denominated senior unsecured bonds at 'AAA(idn)'
- Rupiah-denominated sukuk at 'AAA(idn)'
- IDR9trn bond programme and issues under the programme at
'AAA(idn)'
- IDR1trn sukuk ijarah programme and issues under the programme
at 'AAA(idn)'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
