(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
Turkey's Pasha Yatirim Bankasi A.S. (PBTR) to Negative from
Stable, while
affirming its National Long-term Rating at 'A(tur)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revised Outlook mirrors the recent revision of that on the
parent,
Azerbaijan's Pasha Bank OJSC (PB, BB-/Negative), which owns
99.9% of PBTR's
shares. The Outlook on PB's ratings was revised to Negative from
Stable
following the downgrade of the Azerbaijan sovereign
((BB+/Negative) for more
details see "Fitch Affirms IBA and Pasha Bank; Downgrades
AccessBank on
Sovereign Action" dated 9 March 2016 at www.fitchratings.com).
PBRT's rating is driven by potential support from PB. Fitch's
view on support
reflects (i) the strategic importance of the subsidiary to its
shareholder, (ii)
close integration between the two banks, (iii) the sizable
equity injection
already made into PBTR, and (iv) the two banks' common branding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
PBTR's National Long-term Rating and Outlook are sensitive
primarily to changes
in its parent's Long-term IDR and Outlook. PBTR could be
downgraded in case of a
downgrade of PB, and the Outlook could be revised back to Stable
in case of a
similar action on PB.
At the same time, PBTR's rating may be affirmed at its current
level even in
case of a downgrade of PB, if either (i) a longer track record
of support and
integration in Fitch's view warrants an equalisation of parent
and subsidiary
ratings, considering also the lower (B category) rating level;
or (ii) PBRT's
standalone profile strengthens to an extent that it is broadly
in line with that
of its parent.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 55 76
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Director
+44 20 3530 1788
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 9569901
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
