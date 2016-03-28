(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
the Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Sime
Darby Berhad
(Sime Darby) to 'BBB+' from 'A'. The Malaysia-based
conglomerate's senior
unsecured rating and the rating on the USD1.50bn sukuk issue
have also been
downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'. The Outlook is Negative.
Sime Darby's subordinated sukuk is eligible for 50% equity
credit under Fitch's
"Treatment of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit
Analysis"
criteria.
The downgrade reflect the extended period of high leverage, with
the company
taking longer than initially anticipated to deleverage due to
the challenging
environment for the industrial business and still-low, though
recovering, crude
palm oil (CPO) prices. To reduce debt, Sime Darby planned to
list its motor
business and take other capital management initiatives in the
financial year to
30 June 2015 (FY15), but these did not materialise. The Negative
Outlook
reflects ongoing challenges across all of Sime Darby's
businesses, which could
derail it debt reduction plans.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Financial Leverage Remains High: Sime Darby's consolidated
FFO-adjusted net
leverage rose to 5.30x in the six months ended 31 December 2015
and 4.06x in the
end of FY15 from 1.68x at end-FY14. This puts the financial
leverage above the
1.75x level at which Fitch would consider negative rating
action. The increase
was due to the MYR6.0bn debt-funded acquisition of New Britain
Palm Oil Limited
(NBPOL) in FY15, as well as low CPO prices and poor performance
of the
industrial business (mainly the heavy equipment business), which
squeezed EBITDA
margin.
EBITDA Margin Under Pressure: Low CPO and coal prices and slower
economic
activity in Australia and China drove consolidated EBITDA margin
down to 8.2% in
1HFY16 from 12.1% in FY14 and 10.6% in FY15. Fitch expects Sime
Darby's EBITDA
margin to improve, albeit gradually, to around 10% in the next
12 to 18 months
due to rising CPO prices and a renewed focus on mid-market
housing.
Deleveraging Initiatives: Fitch expects FFO-adjusted net
leverage to decline in
the medium term to about 3.0x following the company's recent
MYR2.20bn perpetual
sukuk issue, the proceeds of which Sime Darby plans to use to
repay debt. The
company also proposes to divest non-core real estate assets to
reduce debt.
Weaker earnings prompted Sime Darby to cut its dividend per
share by 31% to 25
sens in FY15 from 36 sens in FY14. This, coupled with the
dividend reinvestment
plan that a significant number of shareholders have opted for,
resulted in a 37%
reduction in cash dividends paid to MYR973.9m in FY15.
Improving CPO Outlook: The ongoing El Nino weather pattern and
low rainfall in
some parts of Indonesia have supported CPO prices. The average
monthly CPO price
improved to USD639 a metric tonne (MT) in February 2016 from
USD538/MT in
September 2015, which was the lowest since January 2015. In
Malaysia, monthly
CPO output reached 1.04 million MT in February 2016, which was
the lowest since
January 2013. CPO stocks declined to 2.17 million MT in February
2016,
representing 41 days of production in the last 12 months, from a
peak of 2.91
million MT in November 2015, or 53 days.
Sime Darby's plantation EBITDA margin narrowed to 14% in 1HFY16
from 22% and 17%
in FY14 and FY15 respectively, due to the earlier decline in CPO
prices.
Equity Credit For Sukuk: Sime Darby issued MYR2.2bn of perpetual
subordinated
sukuk securities under its MYR3.0bn perpetual subordinated sukuk
programme in
March 2016. These securities rank senior only to Sime Darby's
ordinary shares.
Coupon payments are cumulative and deferrable at the discretion
of management
and include a step-up margin of 1% 10years from the issue date,
which is also
the first call date.
The maximum equity credit is restricted to 50% as any coupons
deferred are
cumulative. Fitch considers the issue's effective maturity to be
in 30 years'
time, given that intent-based replacement language drops away at
that point. In
accordance to Fitch's criteria, the 50% equity credit will apply
for up to 25
years from the issue date and nil thereafter.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Sime Darby
include:
- The average CPO selling price will gradually improve to about
USD650/MT
(MYR2,600) in FY17
- Consolidated EBITDA margin of 9%-9.5% in FY16 and FY17 and
improve to around
10% in FY18
- Annual capex of MYR2.75bn-3.00bn in FY17 and FY18
- Proceeds from the sale of non-core real estate properties will
be used to
repay debt
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
revision of Outlook to Stable include:
- Sime Darby's consolidated free cash flow (cash flow from
operations less capex
less dividends) to move towards a neutral to positive position
after the New
Britain Palm Oil Limited acquisition and in a low commodity
price environment,
which will allow the company to deleverage
- A sustained improvement in consolidated operating EBITDA
margin to 12.5%
stemming from improved margins in the plantation and industrial
businesses, and
- Consolidated FFO adjusted net leverage moderating to less than
3.0x on a
sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Consolidated FFO-adjusted net leverage is sustained at over
3.0x, and
- Sime Darby continues generating negative free cash flows
LIQUIDITY
Comfortable Liquidity: Cash of MYR3.0bn as of 31 December 2015
(30 June 2015:
MYR3.64 bn) is equivalent to 15.3% of reported outstanding debt
of MYR19.58bn.
The debt maturity profile is well spread out, and committed
unutilised banking
facilities are also substantial, which enhances financial
flexibility.
Low Structural Subordination: As of 30 June 2015, the holding
company's
outstanding debt, financial guarantees extended to subsidiaries
and cash stood
at MYR1.91bn, MYR3.03bn and MYR204.80m respectively. The holding
company has
100% stakes in most operating subsidiaries and cross default
clauses, which
minimises the structural subordination that holding company debt
is exposed to.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A';
Outlook Negative
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR downgraded to' BBB+' from 'A';
Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured rating downgraded to ' BBB+' from 'A'
Rating on Sime Darby's USD1.50bn sukuk issue downgraded to '
BBB+' from 'A'
