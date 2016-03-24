(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned AXA S.A.'s
EUR1.5bn dated
subordinated notes a 'BBB' rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated three notches below AXA's 'A' Issuer Default
Rating (IDR),
two for a recovery assumption of "Poor" and one for moderate
non-performance
risk. The notes are issued by AXA under a EUR15bn euro medium
term note (EMTN)
programme. The proceeds are being used to refinance part of the
outstanding
debt.
According to the terms and conditions, the new bond qualifies
for Tier 2 capital
recognition under Solvency II. The notes receive 100% equity
credit in Fitch's
Prism Factor-Based Model, due to the application of the
regulatory override. The
notes are also treated as 100% debt in Fitch's financial debt
leverage
calculation.
Fitch views the issue as neutral for AXA's financial debt
leverage and capital
adequacy, as the new notes are issued for refinancing purposes.
The issue will lengthen the maturity profile of the group's
financial debt.
Moreover, in Fitch's view, the issue further underlines AXA's
financial
flexibility, by alleviating refinancing pressure in the medium
term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating is subject to the same sensitivities that may
affect AXA's
Long-term IDR (for more details, see 'Fitch Affirms AXA
Entities' IFS at 'AA-';
Outlooks Stable' dated 6 October 2015 at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch currently rates AXA as follows:
-Insurer Financial Strength Rating of core insurance entities:
'AA-'; Outlook
Stable
-Issuer Default Rating of AXA S.A.: 'A'; Outlook Stable
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 5 October 2015
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 118
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
