PARIS/LONDON, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Slovenia's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB+' with a
Positive Outlook. The issue ratings on Slovenia's senior
unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'AA+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR
at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slovenia's 'BBB+' rating is supported by its relatively high
value-added
economy, which underpins a high level of income per capita, and
membership of
the European Union (EU) and eurozone. The rating is constrained
by high
government debt and a fragile banking sector. The Positive
Outlook reflects
Fitch's forecast that fiscal tightening will allow government
debt to decline
aided by an improved macro performance. Fitch also expects the
continuing strong
current account surpluses will support a decline in net external
debt. Following
government intervention, banks' capacity to resist shocks has
much improved.
Slovenia's 'BBB+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Fitch estimates that the deficit of the general government was
2.9% of GDP in
2015 from 4.9% in 2014. The tightening primarily reflected the
absence of
charges related to bank support (which cost 1.6% of GDP in
2014). Fitch expects
the deficit will reduce to 2.5% in 2016 and 2.2% in 2017,
primarily as a result
of stronger economic conditions that will support revenues.
Based on the latest
budget, Fitch does not include significant discretionary
measures in its
forecasts. The April EU stability programme could include new
discretionary
measures.
Fitch estimates the general government debt reached 82.7% of GDP
in 2015, from
80.8% in 2014 and 38.2% in 2010. Part of the increase in 2015
reflected the
building up of buffers given the exceptionally favourable
financing conditions
and the relative high level of debt maturities coming up in
2016. Fitch expects
debt will decline to 80.1% of GDP in 2016 and 72.9% by 2022
assuming some fiscal
tightening, real GDP growth above 2% and a gradual recovery in
inflation. The
use of privatisation proceeds could accelerate debt reduction.
The current account surplus reached 7.3% of GDP in 2015 from
7.0% in 2014 and
Fitch expects it will remain above 5% of GDP by 2017. The strong
performance
reflects improved trade and services surpluses, the fall in oil
prices and
continuing corporate debt deleveraging. Current account
surpluses are supporting
a decline in net external debt, at an estimated 31% of GDP in
2015 from 46% in
2012.
Fitch expects bank credit to the private sector will stabilise
in 2016 and start
growing from 2017, after contracting by 6% in 2015.
Non-performing loans (over
90 days in arrears) were down 9.9% at end-2015 from 11.9%
end-2014 and a peak at
18.1% in November 2013. Banks' external debt has partly been
replaced by local
deposits, which cover two-thirds of assets. Overall banks were
profitable in
2015.
Real GDP grew 2.9% in 2015 from 3.0% in 2014. The recovery since
2014 has been
supported by external demand and a pickup in consumption in a
context of
declining unemployment (the rate was down 8.9% in January 2016
from 9.2% a year
ago) and low inflation (-0.9%y/y in February). Public investment
benefited from
high disbursements of funds from the EU, which will slow down in
2016 and 2017.
Fitch expects growth will be 1.9% in 2016 and remain slightly
above 2% in the
medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to positive rating action are:
-Fiscal policy settings consistent with government debt on a
downward path.
-Further strengthening in the banking sector.
-Continued current account surplus consistent with declining
external
indebtedness.
-Sustained economic recovery supported by structural reforms.
The rating Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity analysis does
not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood
of leading to a
downgrade. However, the following factors could lead to negative
rating action:
-Failure to reduce government debt to GDP.
- Weak economic growth performance or persistent deflation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's forecast does not currently incorporate a contribution
from the
realisation of returns on distressed assets held on the bad
bank's balance sheet
for its government debt projections. Likewise, Fitch does not
take into account
potential debt reduction from privatisation proceeds.
Fitch expects the global economy to perform broadly in line with
assumptions set
in its Global Economic Outlook (March 2016), in particular
eurozone GDP growth,
Slovenia's main trade partner, to reach 1.7% by 2017, up from
1.5% in 2015.
