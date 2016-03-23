(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Lincoln
Finance Ltd's (LFL)
senior secured notes a final rating of 'BB-', and their
guarantor, Lincoln
Financing Holdings Pte Ltd, a final Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'BB-' with a Stable Outlook.
LFHPL and LFL were established as part of the recent acquisition
of LeasePlan
Corporation NV (LeasePlan; BBB+/Outlook Stable) by a consortium
of new owners.
LeasePlan is a global leader in vehicle leasing, and also a
licensed bank,
regulated by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).
The ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 3
February 2016,
although under the final terms of the issue all of the debt has
a five-year
maturity as opposed to the previously expected five and
seven-year mix. It is
split between EUR1.25bn and USD400m tranches, with coupon rates
of 6.875% and
7.375% respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
LeasePlan represents LFHPL's only significant asset, and neither
LFHPL nor LFL
will have material source of income other than dividends from
LeasePlan. There
are no cross-guarantees of debt between LFL and LeasePlan, and
the ratings
reflect the structural subordination of LFHPL and LFL creditors
to those of
LeasePlan. In Fitch's view, debt issued by LFL is sufficiently
isolated from
LeasePlan so that failure to service it, all else being equal,
may have limited
implications for the creditworthiness of LeasePlan.
Consequently, the instrument
rating is based on the standalone profile of LFL and the
guarantor.
LFHPL commences its ownership of LeasePlan with an interest
reserve account
containing cash covering 2.5 years of coupon payments on the
senior secured
notes. This eases LFL's initial debt service pressure. LFHPL is
also covenanted
to maintain at least this same level of cash coverage in the
interest reserve
account thereafter. However, replenishment of this cash will be
dependent both
on LeasePlan's ongoing ability to generate profits, and on DNB
approval for
their distribution in dividend form.
Fitch does not expect LeasePlan to adopt a significantly
different strategy
under new ownership to that employed previously. Its recent
results have been
strong, with net income in 2015 of EUR442.5m and a common equity
Tier 1 ratio at
31 December 2015 of 17%. Profits have since 2013 been boosted by
gains on used
vehicle sales in excess of longer-term norms, but operating
performance has also
been sound.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
Both the IDR and the rating of the notes would be negatively
sensitive to any
significant depletion of liquidity within LFHPL which affects
its ability to
service its debt obligations. This would most likely be prompted
by a material
fall in earnings within LeasePlan restricting its capacity to
pay dividends.
Positive rating action would likely stem from an accumulation of
significant
additional cash within LFHPL, accompanied by expectation of its
retention there,
as this would reduce the dependence of ongoing debt service on
future LeasePlan
dividends.
The ratings could also be sensitive to the addition of new
liabilities or assets
within LFHPL, but the impact would depend on the balance struck
between
increasing LFHPL's debt service obligations and diversifying its
income away
from reliance on LeasePlan dividends.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Pierce
Director
+44 20 3530 1014
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Director
+44 20 3530 1789
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
