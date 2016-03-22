(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'B-'/'RR5' rating to
Boyd Gaming Corp.'s (Boyd) $500 million senior unsecured notes
maturing 2026.
Boyd's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'B' with a Positive
Outlook. See the full
list of ratings at the end of this release.
Boyd's announcement of the issuance mentions that the use of
proceeds could
include, among other potential uses, consolidating Peninsula
Gaming LLC
(Peninsula) into Boyd's credit group and refinancing Boyd's
existing debt. Boyd
has 9% notes that become callable at 104.5 in July. Peninsula's
8.375% notes are
callable now at 104.188 but there is no premium starting August.
If the proceeds
are used to refinance debt, Fitch estimates $12 million - $14
million of annual
interest expense savings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Positive Outlook reflects Boyd's substantial de-leveraging
efforts and
improved operations. There is a good probability that Fitch
would upgrade Boyd's
IDR within 12-24 months if leverage continues to decline and the
operating
trends remain intact. Boyd's consolidation of Peninsula into its
restricted
group would be another catalyst for positive rating action.
Consolidated leverage was 6.1x for the period ending Dec. 31,
2015, down from
7.5x a year ago. The deleveraging has been driven by revenue
growth across most
of Boyd's markets, improved margins and paydown of debt. Fitch
expects these
broad trends to continue in 2016 and forecasts consolidated
leverage to decrease
below 6x by year-end 2016. Fitch's forecast takes into account
new competition
in Biloxi, MS, and the potential softening in Louisiana, a
market exposed to the
weakening oil industry.
Fitch will look for leverage to sustain below 6x before
considering an upgrade.
Although Boyd has stated plans to continue to pay down debt and
its desire to
get leverage to below 5x, the company has a history of debt
funding acquisitions
(e.g. Peninsula and IP Resort). That said, the company has also
shown prudence
in the past, mothballing Echelon during the last recession and
has taken a more
'wait and see' approach with a REIT spin-off.
FREE CASH FLOW
Boyd has been generating significant free cash flow (FCF) since
2013 due to
EBITDA expansion, declining interest costs, minimal tax expense,
and modest
capex budgets. For the period ending Dec. 31, 2015, Boyd
generated $209 million
in FCF, which includes $78 million at Peninsula. Opportunistic
refinancings and
debt paydown contributed to a roughly $60 million decrease in
interest expense
from 2013 to 2015. Fitch expects Boyd's tax burden to remain
minimal thanks to
$913 million of federal-level net operating losses (NOLs) as of
Dec. 31, 2015.
Fitch estimates Boyd's discretionary FCF run-rate at
approximately $250 million.
The estimate (including Peninsula) incorporates:
--$588 million of trailing 12-month property EBITDA for the
period ending Dec.
31, 2015;
--$60 million of corporate expense;
--$180 million of interest expense (does not include potential
interest expense
savings);
--$0 of income tax;
--$110 million of maintenance capex;
--$15 million of Borgata distributions.
Boyd has recently benefitted from a more robust recovery in the
Las Vegas Locals
and Downtown Las Vegas markets, which comprise 27% and 8% of
latest 12 month
(LTM) EBITDA, respectively. The Las Vegas Locals market's LTM
gaming revenues
grew by 2.3% during 2015. Supporting these gains are limited new
competition and
strength in the underlying economic fundamentals of the region,
as seen by
trends in employment, housing, and consumer spending. Fitch is
positive on the
Las Vegas Strip and the Las Vegas Locals market indirectly
benefits from
underlying strength on the Strip.
The remainder of Boyd's operating exposure is in regional
markets, for which
Fitch has a more muted outlook. A number of Boyd's markets have
been subject to
new supply pressures (Biloxi, Lake Charles) and energy-related
economic weakness
(Louisiana). Fitch views Boyd's capex initiatives regarding food
& beverage and
hotel upgrades positively as they help keep Boyd properties
competitive and have
helped drive incremental EBITDA growth.
THE NOTES UPGRADE
The upgrade of Boyd's unsecured notes on March 10, 2016 reflects
the improved
recovery prospects, as Boyd has been paying down debt at its
credit group and
Peninsula using FCF. Additionally, the reduction in debt and
increased EBITDA at
Borgata and the repayment of the seller note at Peninsula
increased the residual
equity value from these entities, benefitting the company.
In the event Boyd consolidates Peninsula into its restricted
group using
additional secured debt to refinance Peninsula's debt, Fitch
feels comfortable
that Boyd's unsecured notes will retain the 'RR5' Recovery
Rating (equates to
11%-30% recovery). If Boyd uses only secured debt to refinance
all of
Peninsula's debt, its secured leverage should not exceed 4.5x.
If Boyd uses a considerable mix of unsecured debt to refinance
Peninsula's debt,
an upgrade of the unsecured notes to 'B/RR4' is possible.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on our internally produced,
conservative rating
case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of rated
issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
--Fitch projects flat same-store revenue growth across Boyd's
operating segments
with the Las Vegas segments performing better relative to the
regional markets.
--Fitch assumes that state and federal NOLs absorb all tax
liability through the
rating case horizon.
--Fitch has not incorporated any dividends or share repurchases
in its rating
case projections. Fitch assumes distributions received from
Borgata are steady
at about $15 million per year.
--FCF is used to prepay the Boyd credit facility at a similar
pace to recent
trends.
BOYD RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--Debt/EBITDA declining and remaining below 6x (Fitch forecasts
5.6x and 5.2x
for 2016 and 2017, respectively);
--Discretionary run-rate FCF exceeding $200 million on sustained
basis (Fitch
forecasts $255 million and $283 million for 2016 and 2017,
respectively);
--Regional markets remaining stable or growing on same-store
basis;
--Consolidation of Peninsula into Boyd's restricted group.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--Boyd's debt/EBITDA ratio excluding Borgata moving towards 8x
(Fitch forecasts
5.6x and 5.2x for 2016 and 2017, respectively);
--Discretionary run-rate FCF declining towards or below $75
million (Fitch
forecasts $255 million and $283 million for 2016 and 2017,
respectively);
--Operating pressure with same-store revenues declining over an
extended period;
--Boyd pursuing a REIT spin-off or an M&A activity that would
result in
rent-adjusted leverage to increase.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Boyd Gaming Corp
--IDR 'B'; Outlook Positive;
--Senior secured credit 'BB/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B-/RR5.
Peninsula Gaming LLC
--IDR 'B'; Outlook Positive;
--Senior secured credit facility 'BB/RR1'.
Peninsula Gaming LLC (Peninsula Gaming Corp. as co-issuer)
--Senior unsecured 'B-/RR5'.
