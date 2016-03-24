(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlook on
Poland-based Zaklad Komunikacji Miejskiej w Gdansku Sp. z o.o.'s
(ZKM) Long-term
local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and National
Long-term rating to
Positive from Stable. Fitch has affirmed the Long-term local
currency IDR at '
BBB ' and the National Long-term rating at 'A+(pol)'.
Fitch has also affirmed ZKM's PLN220m tram and PLN60m bus
revenue bond
programmes and their bonds' Long-term local currency ratings at
'BBB+' and
National Long-term ratings at 'AA-(pol)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action follows the recent revision of Outlook of the
Long-term local
currency IDR and the National Long-term rating to Positive from
Stable of the
Polish City of Gdansk, ZKM's sole owner (see 'Fitch Revises
Polish City of
Gdansk's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'A-'' dated 18 March
2016 at
www.fitchratings.com).
In Fitch's view, ZKM and its revenue bond programmes remain
credit-linked with
the City of Gdansk as per Fitch's public sector entity's rating
criteria (see
'Fitch Affirms ZKM Gdansk at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable' dated 17
November 2015 and
the Full Rating Report on ZKM dated 30 November 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ZKM and its revenue bonds may be upgraded if the City of
Gdansk's ratings are
upgraded, assuming ZKM's and its revenue bond programmes' links
with the city
remain strong, or if the programmes benefit from an explicit
guarantee by the
city.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 16 Jun 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001449
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.