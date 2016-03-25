(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on Angola's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to Negative
from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'B+'. Fitch has affirmed
Angola's
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and the Country Ceiling
at 'B+'. The
issue rating on Angola's senior unsecured foreign currency bonds
has also been
affirmed at 'B+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on Angola's IDRs reflects the
following key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
MEDIUM
Angola's high dependence on oil revenues in combination with the
further decline
in oil prices since Fitch's previous rating review in September
2015 has
worsened the country's macroeconomic, fiscal and external
outlook and heightened
downside risks. This is despite the authorities' generally
strong policy
response to the shock, which has helped to moderate the
depletion of foreign
exchange reserves and general government deposit buffers. Oil
accounted for 95%
of exports and 50% of government revenue in 2015. Fitch has
revised down its
baseline forecast for 2016 Brent oil prices to US35/b, from
USD60/b in our last
review.
Fitch forecasts the budget deficit to widen to 4.6% of GDP in
2016, from an
estimated 1.6% in 2015, despite a significant fiscal adjustment.
We project oil
revenues at around 10% of GDP in 2016-17, down from 33% in
2004-14. Preliminary
data show the government cut central government expenditure/GDP
ratio by almost
15pp in 2015, to 26.4%, helped by cuts to capital spending and
subsidies.
Downside risks to the budget include uncertainty over oil prices
and the
government's capacity to cut spending further without driving up
debt arrears,
stifling growth or fuelling public dissatisfaction.
Fitch estimates gross general government debt increased to 47.4%
of GDP at
end-2015, an almost 17pp increase from end-2014, reflecting
depreciation of the
kwanza and some pre-financing activities. Although debt is still
below the 'B'
category median of 53% of GDP, Fitch forecasts it to rise
further owing to the
budget deficit and currency depreciation (around 45% of
government debt is
denominated in foreign currency) to a peak of close to 60% in
2017. Sonangol,
the state oil company, also had debt equivalent to almost 15% of
GDP at end-2015
according to the IMF, which Fitch views as a contingent
liability to the
sovereign. Our forecasts carry downside risks, in particular if
the exchange
rate continues to depreciate. However, Angola's large deposits
(around 20% of
GDP at end-2015), including its sovereign wealth fund, mean that
its net debt
position is set to remain below the 'B' median.
The collapse in oil prices has taken a toll on Angola's external
finances,
despite a sharp contraction in imports. Fitch forecasts the
current account
deficit to widen to 14% of GDP in 2016, from an estimated 8.7%
in 2015 and a
large surplus in 2013. With inflows of foreign direct investment
also set to
fall in 2016, Angola will move to a net external debt position
and the
authorities will be forced to draw on external borrowing to
avoid a collapse in
FX reserves. As well as some financing from international
financial
institutions, much of this financing is expected to continue to
come from China.
However, there is some uncertainty in regards to the amount of
financing
committed to the sovereign and Sonangol.
Angola's 'B+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Angola's growth outlook is clouded by weaker external demand,
uncertain
prospects in the oil industry and sluggish domestic consumption.
GDP growth fell
to 3% in 2015, the lowest level since 2009, but was helped by
the scaling up of
oil production in existing fields. Although oil output will
continue to rise
modestly in 2016, this will be offset by lower investment across
most other
sectors and a projected contraction in private consumption, the
result of high
inflation and rising credit costs. Fitch now expects the economy
to grow only
2.5% in 2016, before picking up in 2017, on the assumption that
oil prices
recover.
The decision by the National Bank of Angola (BNA) to let the
kwanza devalue by
about 20% against the USD since January 2016 has helped
stabilise foreign
reserve levels in 1Q, at around USD24bn. It has also narrowed
the spread to the
parallel exchange rate market and could help lift the country's
competitiveness
in the medium term. However, in combination with the adjustment
of subsidies, it
has fuelled rapid inflation, which reached 20% in February, the
highest level in
over a decade. This will most likely force the BNA to continue
tightening policy
throughout 2016, increasing risks to growth and the financial
sector.
Angola's banks have been traditionally well capitalised, with a
system-wide
capital ratio of over 20% at end-2015. However, the sharp
depreciation of the
kwanza (55% against the USD since end-2014) will likely lead to
rising
non-performing loans, which were already 18.2% at mid-2015.
Exposure to real
estate lending is also sizeable.
Structural fiscal reforms could help to strengthen the public
finances if oil
prices recover. Subsidies on gasoline, electricity and water,
which mainly
benefited higher income groups, were cut to an estimated 1.8% of
GDP in 2015
from 6% in 2013. We expect them to fall further to around 1% of
GDP in 2016-17.
Angola's ratings are constrained by some of the weakest
governance and social
indicators in the 'B' category. The country's business
environment is also very
weak, ranking near the bottom of the World Bank's Doing Business
Indicators.
Although GDP per capita is higher than the 'B' median, it is
falling sharply as
a result of currency depreciation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a downgrade are:
- Further deterioration in the fiscal balance, depletion of
government deposits
or an increase in public debt/GDP.
-Failure to narrow the current account deficit, depletion of
foreign currency
reserves or rising external indebtedness.
-Failure to attract sufficient financing sources, precipitating
a more abrupt
macroeconomic adjustment.
The current rating Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch does
not currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to
an upgrade.
However, the following factors could lead to a positive rating
action:
- Narrowing of the budget deficit consistent with stabilisation
of public sector
debt/GDP
-Narrowing of the current account deficit.
-Improvement in the business environment, income per capita and
governance
standards over the medium term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes Brent oil prices to average USD35/bl in 2016 and
USD45/bl by 2017.
Fitch assumes a continuing stable political environment, with no
significant
challenge to the current ruling establishment.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Jermaine Leonard
Director
+852 2263 9830
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.