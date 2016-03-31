(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/RIO DE JANEIRO, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised Banco Angolano
de Investimentos S.A.'s (BAI) Outlook to Negative from Stable,
while affirming
its Long-term Issuer Default Rating at 'B+'. This follows a
recent similar
action on the Outlook of Angola's sovereign rating (see 'Fitch
revises Angola to
Negative: Affirms at B+' dated 25 March 2016 on
www.fitchratings.com)
A full list of rating actions is detailed at the end of the
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BAI's IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect a limited
probability of support for BAI from the Angola authorities.
The probability of support from the authorities reflects a high
propensity to
support the bank and the sector, BAI's systemic importance and
evidence of
extraordinary support in the form of re-capitalisation of a
large bank that
failed in 2H14.
The probability of support is constrained by the authorities'
ability to
support, as reflected in Angola's sovereign rating and takes
into account also a
highly concentrated economy and banking sector and a high
proportion of foreign
currency liabilities that would be more onerous to support.
VIABILITY RATING
Fitch views BAI's Viability Rating (VR) as being under pressure
from a weakening
operating environment in Angola. Angola's economy is highly
reliant on oil
export revenues and falling oil prices have led to slower
growth, a weakening
local currency, higher inflation and tighter monetary policy.
A weaker operating environment eroded BAI's core earnings in
2015. However, net
income rose 20% year-on-year, significantly enhanced by gains on
securities
indexed to the exchange rate between local currency (kwanza) and
the US dollar.
Following a significant weakening of foreign currency liquidity
across the
sector BAI has implemented a weekly limit on US dollar cash
withdrawals. Fitch
also believes that the operating environment is likely to have a
detrimental
effect on future asset quality, particularly in light of the
bank's high asset
concentrations by sector and single obligor. The VR also takes
into account
BAI's adequate capital ratios and strong local currency
liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SR AND SRF
BAI's IDRs, SR and SRF are sensitive to a downgrade of Angola's
sovereign
rating, given its Negative Outlook.
VR
The bank's VR is sensitive to continued deterioration of the
operating
environment, which may be indicated by a downgrade of the
sovereign rating of
Angola. The VR is also sensitive to deteriorating asset quality,
which may lead
to losses and erosion of capital ratios.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco Angolano de Investimentos S.A.
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
