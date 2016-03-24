(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed DBS Bank
(Taiwan) Ltd's (DBS Taiwan) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'AA-' and
its National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(twn)'. The Outlook is
Stable. A full
rating breakdown is provided at the end of the commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
The affirmation of IDRs, National Ratings and Support Ratings
reflects Fitch's
view that Singapore-based DBS Bank Ltd's (DBS, AA-/Stable)
ability and
propensity to support DBS Taiwan would continue to be extremely
high.
The IDRs and Outlook of DBS Taiwan remain aligned with those of
DBS, as DBS
Taiwan is a core subsidiary of DBS. This is underpinned by DBS's
full control
and ownership of DBS Taiwan, a high level of management and
operational
integration and DBS Taiwan's key role in the group's Greater
China strategy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
Any rating action on DBS could trigger a similar rating action
on DBS Taiwan's
IDRs. DBS Taiwan's National ratings would be downgraded if DBS's
Long-Term IDR
is downgraded to below Taiwan's sovereign rating of 'A+'. DBS
Taiwan's IDRs and
Support Rating are sensitive to any change in DBS's willingness
to extend
extraordinary support to DBS Taiwan on a timely basis, for
example, if Fitch no
longer views DBS Taiwan to be a core part of the group.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM
Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd.
Taipei, Taiwan
Secondary Analyst
Sophia Chen
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
