SINGAPORE, March 30 (Fitch) The nine Singapore-listed
retail-sector real estate
investment trusts (retail SREITs) are likely to remain resilient
in 2016,
despite the difficult macroeconomic environment, Fitch Ratings
says in a new
report. This is because of the sector's low leverage, robust
interest coverage
plus manageable debt and lease contract maturities.
Retail sales in Hong Kong - where the retail SREITs earned 23%
of their 2015
revenue - are under the most pressure from slowing economic
activity. Hong Kong
retail sales fell 6.5% in January 2016 from the previous year.
However, most of
the sales decrease came from high street shops, whereas retail
malls continued
performing well because they serve as lifestyle destinations.
Retail sales in Singapore (excluding motor vehicles) increased
1.4% in January
2016 on earlier Lunar New Year spending, after falling for four
consecutive
months. In comparison, sales in mainland China and Indonesia
recorded
double-digit growth throughout 2015 and posted gains of 10.2%
and 11.7%
respectively in January 2016.
Fitch expects Singapore retail sector vacancy rates to rise to
10% in 2016 from
8% at the end of 2015, driven by weak domestic demand and an
expected 4%
increase in retail space. However, the impact on retail SREIT
earnings will be
limited to the 20% of the sector's leases coming up for renewal.
Fitch expects
retail SREITs with higher exposure to the Orchard Road malls and
Downtown core
areas to fare better, due to stronger demand and limited new
supply.
The report, "Singapore Retail REIT Dashboard 1H16", explores
themes such as;
what to watch for, sector-leverage and interest coverage trends,
debt maturity
profile, trends in vacancy rates, new supply and retail sales as
well as
geographical diversification and is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link in this media release.
Contact:
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
