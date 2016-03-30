(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singapore Retail REITs Dashboard 1H16 here SINGAPORE, March 30 (Fitch) The nine Singapore-listed retail-sector real estate investment trusts (retail SREITs) are likely to remain resilient in 2016, despite the difficult macroeconomic environment, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. This is because of the sector's low leverage, robust interest coverage plus manageable debt and lease contract maturities. Retail sales in Hong Kong - where the retail SREITs earned 23% of their 2015 revenue - are under the most pressure from slowing economic activity. Hong Kong retail sales fell 6.5% in January 2016 from the previous year. However, most of the sales decrease came from high street shops, whereas retail malls continued performing well because they serve as lifestyle destinations. Retail sales in Singapore (excluding motor vehicles) increased 1.4% in January 2016 on earlier Lunar New Year spending, after falling for four consecutive months. In comparison, sales in mainland China and Indonesia recorded double-digit growth throughout 2015 and posted gains of 10.2% and 11.7% respectively in January 2016. Fitch expects Singapore retail sector vacancy rates to rise to 10% in 2016 from 8% at the end of 2015, driven by weak domestic demand and an expected 4% increase in retail space. However, the impact on retail SREIT earnings will be limited to the 20% of the sector's leases coming up for renewal. Fitch expects retail SREITs with higher exposure to the Orchard Road malls and Downtown core areas to fare better, due to stronger demand and limited new supply. The report, "Singapore Retail REIT Dashboard 1H16", explores themes such as; what to watch for, sector-leverage and interest coverage trends, debt maturity profile, trends in vacancy rates, new supply and retail sales as well as geographical diversification and is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard 35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.