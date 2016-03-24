(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/TAIPEI, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has
affirmed and
simultaneously withdrawn the rating of HSBC Sri Lanka Branch's
(HSBCSL) National
Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(lka)' with a Stable Outlook due to
commercial reasons.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
HSBCSL's rating is at the highest end of the National Rating
scale and reflects
the credit profile and financial strength of The Hongkong and
Shanghai Banking
Corporation Limited (HKSB; Long Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR): AA-/Stable).
The rating is tied to HKSB's IDR because of HSBCSL's legal
status as a branch of
HKSB, making HSBCSL an extension of the same legal entity as
HKSB. HKSB's rating
is higher than Sri Lanka's Long-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency
IDRs of 'B+'
with a Negative Outlook. As a result, HSBCSL's rating on the
National Rating
scale is mapped to 'AAA(lka)'. Fitch believes support from HKSB
would be
forthcoming if required, subject to regulatory constraints on
remitting money
into Sri Lanka.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+94 112541900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center,
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala
Analyst
+94 112541900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
