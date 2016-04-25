(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based
IBA-Moscow
Bank's (IBAM) RUB3bn issue of fixed-rate rouble-denominated
bonds (series BO-01)
a final Long-term rating of 'BB'. The issue benefits from
recourse to IBAM's
ultimate parent, International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA,
BB/Negative/b-).
The bonds have a tenor of three years with a put option in one
year. The coupon
for the first year has been set at 11.5%. The proceeds from the
issue are being
used solely for IBAM's corporate purposes. Should IBAM fail to
make a coupon or
principal payment under the terms of the bonds, bondholders will
benefit from a
public irrevocable offer (PIO) that would allow them to sell the
bonds to IBA.
IBA's offer to purchase the bonds in case of a default by IBAM
represents an
irrevocable undertaking and ranks equally with IBA's other
senior unsecured
obligations, save those preferred under Azerbaijan law. Under
Azerbaijan law,
retail depositors rank ahead of other senior unsecured
creditors. Retail
deposits accounted for 16% of IBA's total liabilities at
end-2015, according to
the bank's unconsolidated statutory accounts.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue's rating is equalised with IBA's Long-term
foreign-currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR), reflecting Fitch's view that default risk
on the bonds and
on IBA's other senior unsecured obligations is essentially the
same. In Fitch's
view, it could be challenging for bondholders to enforce the put
option in an
Azerbaijan court, in case of need. However, the agency believes
that a selective
default on the put option is very unlikely, given the
reputational risks for
IBA, the small size of the issue and the potential for such a
default to trigger
acceleration of IBA's other debt. Furthermore, in Fitch's view,
IBA would have a
high propensity to provide support to IBAM, its fully-owned
subsidiary, to
ensure that that IBAM could itself service its obligations.
IBA's Long-term IDR in turn reflects Fitch's view of a moderate
probability of
support for the bank, if needed, from the Azerbaijan sovereign
(BB+/Negative).
This view factors in (i) IBA's high systemic importance,
stemming from the
bank's dominant market shares and substantial funding from
state-owned entities;
(ii) the bank's majority state ownership; (iii) IBA's moderate
size relative to
the sovereign's available resources; (iv) the potentially
significant
reputational damage for the authorities in case of IBA's
default; and (v) the
recently improved track record of support (for details see
'Fitch Affirms IBA
and Pasha Bank; Downgrades AccessBank on Sovereign Action' dated
9 March 2016 on
www.fitchratings.com).
The one notch differential between the sovereign's and IBA's
ratings reflects
(i) the still short track record of significant support for the
bank after a
more extended period when sufficient support was not
forthcoming; (ii) moderate
risk that, in case of extreme sovereign stress, the authorities
would cease to
provide full support to IBA and other quasi-sovereign entities
ahead of a
sovereign default; and (iii) the authorities' stated intention
to ultimately
privatise the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The bond's rating is likely to move in tandem with IBA's
Long-term IDR, which is
currently on Negative Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Committee: 4 March 2016
