LONDON, May 06 (Fitch) The global corporate finance rating drift
turned negative
in 2015 as downgrades surpassed upgrades. The ratio of
downgrades to upgrades
reached 1.5 to 1, compared with a moderate 0.9 to 1 in 2014,
according to a new
report by Fitch Ratings.
The 12.2% share of corporate finance issuers affected by
downgrades increased
from 7.1% a year earlier, while the 8.1% share of upgrades grew
modestly from
7.5% in 2014. The overall stability rate for all corporate
finance moved
marginally lower to 74% from 77% in 2014.
Both financial institution (FI) and industrial issuers recorded
more downgrades
than upgrades in 2015 and by the same margin of 1.5 to 1. FI
downgrades were
substantially led by the removal of sovereign support from most
EU bank ratings
in May 2015, reflecting developments in bank resolution.
Regionally, EMEA and LatAm recorded the bulk of corporate
finance downgrades in
2015, as downgrades exceeded upgrades for each region by 2.7 and
2.5 to 1,
respectively. North America and APAC corporate finance rating
activity was
moderate by comparison, with a ratio of downgrades to upgrades
of 0.6 and 1.1 to
1.
Fitch-rated global corporate finance defaults increased to 31 in
2015. All
defaults in 2015 carried a speculative grade rating at the
beginning of the year
prior to default, as was the case in 2014. The corporate finance
speculative
grade issuer default rate was 3.5%. Overall, Fitch's 2015
corporate finance
issuer default rate was 1.02%.
This new study provides data and analysis on the performance of
Fitch's
corporate finance ratings in 2015 and over the long term period
1990-2015. The
report provides summary statistics on the year's key corporate
finance rating
trends.
The full report 'Global Corporate Finance 2015 Transition and
Default Study' is
availableat www.fitchratings.com.
Global Corporate Finance 2015 Transition and Default Study
here
