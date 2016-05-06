(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 06 (Fitch) The global corporate finance rating drift turned negative in 2015 as downgrades surpassed upgrades. The ratio of downgrades to upgrades reached 1.5 to 1, compared with a moderate 0.9 to 1 in 2014, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings. The 12.2% share of corporate finance issuers affected by downgrades increased from 7.1% a year earlier, while the 8.1% share of upgrades grew modestly from 7.5% in 2014. The overall stability rate for all corporate finance moved marginally lower to 74% from 77% in 2014. Both financial institution (FI) and industrial issuers recorded more downgrades than upgrades in 2015 and by the same margin of 1.5 to 1. FI downgrades were substantially led by the removal of sovereign support from most EU bank ratings in May 2015, reflecting developments in bank resolution. Regionally, EMEA and LatAm recorded the bulk of corporate finance downgrades in 2015, as downgrades exceeded upgrades for each region by 2.7 and 2.5 to 1, respectively. North America and APAC corporate finance rating activity was moderate by comparison, with a ratio of downgrades to upgrades of 0.6 and 1.1 to 1. Fitch-rated global corporate finance defaults increased to 31 in 2015. All defaults in 2015 carried a speculative grade rating at the beginning of the year prior to default, as was the case in 2014. The corporate finance speculative grade issuer default rate was 3.5%. Overall, Fitch's 2015 corporate finance issuer default rate was 1.02%. This new study provides data and analysis on the performance of Fitch's corporate finance ratings in 2015 and over the long term period 1990-2015. The report provides summary statistics on the year's key corporate finance rating trends. The full report 'Global Corporate Finance 2015 Transition and Default Study' is availableat www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Charlotte Needham Senior Director +1 212 908 0794 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Jeremy Carter Chief Criteria Officer +44 20 3530 1391 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Global Corporate Finance 2015 Transition and Default Study here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.