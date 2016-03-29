(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 29 (Fitch) The Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision's proposal
that only mortgages backed by easily realisable collateral
should benefit from
low risk-weightings might encourage insolvency regime reform in
the EU, says
Fitch Ratings.
Mortgage lending represented 22% of total non-defaulted
exposures extended by a
large sample of EU banks. Timelines for real-estate foreclosure
and liquidation
vary significantly between EU countries, and even within
countries, depending on
insolvency proceedings and court efficiency. If banks operating
in countries
with long timelines were forced to hold more capital against
mortgage loans,
albeit after an extended transitional period, this might
encourage insolvency
law reform. This would fit with the European Commission's
efforts to harmonise
national insolvency and restructuring laws, as part of its drive
to foster
growth and investment and facilitate the free flow of capital.
The Basel Committee says that banks should demonstrate that
property collateral
for mortgages can be foreclosed within 'a reasonable period of
time' if they are
to continue to benefit from preferential risk weightings under
the standardised
approach to credit risk. This is because lengthy debt
enforcement and
foreclosure procedures complicate the disposal of impaired
assets. If this
cannot be achieved, risk weights should rise to 100% for
owner-occupier
mortgages and 150% for buy-to-let mortgages. The Committee
published its
proposals to revise the standardised credit risk approach in
December 2015 and
the comments period closed on 11 March.
We estimate that typical residential foreclosure timelines for
'northern' EU
countries - Denmark, the Netherlands, UK and Germany, for
example - are between
one and two years. For Spain, Portugal and Italy, we estimate it
takes between
four and five years. In Greece, we estimate that residential
foreclosures can
take up to eight years and this is after legislation dealing
with restructuring
and insolvency was updated in December 2015, as part of the
conditionality for
continued disbursements under the country's third bail-out
programme.
Liquidation proceedings were streamlined and stricter timeframes
for bankruptcy
proceedings were set, giving creditors more certainty on
timelines.
Some other countries have already taken steps to reform.
In April 2015, the Cyprus parliament passed new corporate and
personal
insolvency laws, providing more flexibility for debtors and
creditors to reach
agreement and avoid formal bankruptcy and insolvency. This might
reduce the high
levels of impaired loans held by Cypriot banks.
In August 2015, Italy passed a decree law shortening bankruptcy
procedures,
simplifying forced sales of collateral procedures and allowing
tax deduction of
loan loss provisions. This should encourage banks to write off
NPLs and might
make it easier to achieve the government's ambitious target to
securitise
EUR70bn NPLs out of a total of EUR200bn held by Italian banks.
A detailed analysis of the Basel Committee's proposals for
standardised credit
risk is included in a recent report available by clicking on the
link below.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=86
7529">Click here for "Standardised Credit Risk - Evolution Over
Revolution".
