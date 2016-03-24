(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Unicredit S.p.A.'s
Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its Long-term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of the banking
group. The bank's
Long-term IDR is driven by its standalone financial strength as
expressed by its
Viability Rating (VR).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
UniCredit's ratings are underpinned by its broad and diversified
international
franchise, which supports resilient but modest earnings, and an
adequate funding
and liquidity profile. However, the Negative Outlook reflects
asset quality
weaknesses, particularly from its sizeable stock of impaired
exposures in Italy,
and capital pressures, underlined by modest buffers over minimum
regulatory
capital requirements and a relatively high ratio of unreserved
impaired
exposures to capital.
Geographical diversification, particularly in more stable and
highly rated
economies such as Germany and Austria has proved key in
supporting earnings
resilience and the group's overall risk profile. However, Fitch
considers that
the bank's risk profile remains correlated with that of the
Italian sovereign
and the domestic operating environment. In Fitch's view, this
correlation is,
among other factors, reflected in the bank's domestic
performance and asset
quality, which have proven sensitive to the economic
environment.
We expect Italy's economy to grow by just 1.0% in 2016 and 1.3%
in 2017, and we
note that there is momentum in Italy for legislative initiatives
aimed at
reducing the impaired loans build-up which has taken place since
2007. However,
the impact of these initiatives is likely to be relatively
limited in the near
term.
The group's risk profile is negatively influenced by
approximately EUR80bn
impaired exposures at end-2015, largely generated by its Italian
corporate
business during the protracted recession that the country
recently exited. While
the large impaired loan stock is being reduced thanks to focused
strategies,
more actively so than at peers, the pace of reduction is still
limited relative
to the outstanding stock. There are risks around UniCredit's
ability to achieve
a significant acceleration in the pace of impaired loan
reduction as this
largely depends on how the operating environment in Italy
evolves and on the
effectiveness of recently implemented changes to encourage
problem loan
disposals. Asset quality weaknesses are partly mitigated by a
reasonable loan
impairment coverage ratio of over 55% at end-2015.
UniCredit's capital ratios are at the lower end of the range of
its direct
Italian and international peers and existing buffers over
regulatory
requirements are small. Unicredit's phased-in CET1 ratio was
10.73% at end-2015,
only 73 basis points higher than its combined buffer
requirements. Combined with
its large unreserved impaired loans to capital ratio, this
limits the bank's
flexibility to absorb unexpected losses, which weighs heavily in
our assessment
of the group's capitalisation. UniCredit targets a fully loaded
CET1 ratio of
11.5% at end-2018 but its plans include some flexibility to
further increase its
buffers over its combined requirements at that date in case of
need.
In our assessment of capital, we also consider that capital and
funding are
gradually becoming more fungible across the group as its
structure is evolving
to reflect regulatory developments and make UniCredit more
resolvable. This is
supported by the group's decision to transfer all its CEE
subsidiaries from the
Austrian sub-holding to the parent. Excess capital continues to
be allocated at
its German subsidiary UniCredit Bank AG.
UniCredit's operating returns remain modest despite benefits
derived from its
geographical diversification. The bank is trying to address this
with a recently
updated strategic plan including additional business
restructuring and further
revision of its geographic presence and workforce levels.
However, it is early
to assess the group's ability to execute on its revised plans
and a meaningful
track record is needed in order to do so. A continuation in the
reduction of
loan impairment charges observed in the past couple of years in
its Italian
activities combined with lower administrative and personnel
costs as per its
strategic plans would, in our opinion, support improvements in
overall
profitability levels.
Funding is stable and well diversified and benefits from the
group's direct
presence in and market access to various geographies. The
group's liquidity
profile is commensurate with the ratings.
The rating of the senior debt issued by UniCredit's funding
vehicles, UniCredit
Bank (Ireland) plc, and UniCredit International Bank Luxembourg
SA is equalised
with those of the parent since it is unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed
by UniCredit.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that a bank
becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and
the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks provide
a framework for
resolving banks that require senior creditors participating in
losses, if
necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank is sensitive to the operating environment in Italy,
also in relation to
the recent initiatives aimed at helping to address Italian
banks' asset quality.
Fitch expects to review the bank's ratings before end-2016 to
assess progress on
the relevant factors affecting the VR.
Unicredit's ratings are sensitive to management's stance on
improving asset
quality and capitalisation. In our opinion, the ratings are
particularly
vulnerable to its ability to reinforce its capitalisation,
including buffers
over minimum regulatory requirements, and to reduce capital at
risk from
unreserved impaired loans. The ratings may be downgraded if
capital is
insufficiently reinforced and/or if it fails to materially
reduce its large
stock of impaired loans, including via an acceleration of
disposals. Positive
progress on capitalisation and asset quality could result in the
ratings being
stabilised.
Because capital and funding are progressively becoming more
fungible across the
group and excess capital is held at German subsidiary UniCredit
Bank AG, which
is subject to direct supervision by the ECB like its parent in
Italy, it is
possible that Fitch will at some point assign common VRs to
UniCredit and its
large banking subsidiary in Germany to reflect the then close
integration
between the two entities.
The rating of the senior debt issued by UniCredit's funding
vehicles, UniCredit
Bank (Ireland) plc, and UniCredit International Bank Luxembourg
SA is sensitive
to the same considerations as the senior unsecured debt issued
by the parent.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of the securities are sensitive to a change in the
bank's VR. The
ratings are also sensitive to a change in the notes' notching,
which could arise
if Fitch changes its assessment of their non-performance
relative to the risk
captured in the VR. For AT1 issues this could reflect a change
in capital
management or flexibility or an unexpected shift in regulatory
buffers and
requirements, for example.
In particular, UniCredit's current CET1 ratio provides the group
with only a
limited buffer above its combined requirement. Breaching this
requirement might
lead to restrictions on coupon payments, although its current
plans to 2018
include some flexibility to enlarge this buffer, subject to the
group's ability
to generate capital internally and its decisions on how to
remunerate
shareholders. There are some regulatory developments that might
lead to a less
strict interpretation of these requirements in relation to AT1
coupon payments.
Depending on these regulatory developments as well as on the
authorities
approach to the bank's Pillar 2 requirements following the
completion of the EBA
stress-test exercise in 2016 Fitch might consider applying more
than the
standard three notches for non-performance risk to UniCredit's
AT1 instruments
ratings.
SR AND SRF
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support
UniCredit. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
UniCredit S.p.A.
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb+'
SR: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Legacy Upper Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BB'
AT 1 Notes: affirmed at 'BB-'
UniCredit Bank (Ireland) p.l.c. (no issuer ratings assigned):
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'/F2
UniCredit International Bank (Luxembourg) S.A. (no issuer
ratings assigned):
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Committee Chairperson
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 332 38 405
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001479
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.