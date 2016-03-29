(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 28 (Fitch) Capacity expansion in
China and
relatively weak end-product demand will continue to result in a
global
oversupply of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, says Fitch
Ratings. We expect
the profitability of LG Electronics' subsidiary, LG Display, to
weaken in the
short term until the migration to premium products, such as
ultra-high
definition (UHD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED)
displays, achieves
sufficient scale and helps to restore margins.
Fitch believes that the supply of LCD panels will outpace demand
and that
recovery in panel prices will be unlikely in the short term. In
early 2016,
32-inch panel prices fell to near cash-cost levels at around
USD52, and prices
should remain around this level for the year. Oversupply is due
largely due to
production from Chinese companies, which benefit from a low cost
of capital and
receive frequent subsidies from government. They also tend to
focus on market
share rather than profitability. China's newly commissioned 8th
generation (8G)
fabrication plant is likely to start producing panels of 40
inches (or larger)
soon, and this could put further pressure on prices.
Furthermore, a contraction in major end-product markets is
constraining panel
demand. Sales of IT products, such as PCs and tablets, are
suffering from a
structural decline with increasing cannibalisation by
large-screen smartphones
and a longer replacement cycle due to a lack of innovative
features. Demand for
TVs also remains tepid amid a weak macro environment and
significant
local-currency depreciation in many emerging countries. These
trends are
unlikely to reverse in the short term.
LG Display, which is the world's largest LCD panel makers,
provides panels for
LG Electronics' (BBB-/Stable) TV and smartphone businesses -
and, with its
strong financial and business profile, has historically
supported LGE's
investment-grade ratings. However, the recent downturn in the
panel industry has
resulted in lower ratings headroom for LG Electronics - we
proportionally
consolidate the 37.9%-owned LG Display in our assessment of LG
Electronics.
Fitch believes that LG Display's technological leadership,
economies of scale
and its competitive position - especially in high-end markets -
should help to
minimise the negative impact. There is a technological gap
between Korean and
Chinese companies of at least three years, and LG Display can
defend its market
share to a certain extent. In addition, faster-than-expected
adoption of premium
products by customers such as OLED and UHD TVs following
downward adjustment of
retail price could provide upside to the company's future
performance.
Contact:
Shelley Jang
Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul
Steve Durose
Managing Director
Head of TMT, Asia-Pacific
+61 2 8256 0307
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.