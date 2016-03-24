(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 24 (Fitch) Red Star Macalline Group Corporation
Ltd. (RSM)
still maintains a healthy leverage ratio (as measured by net
debt/recurring
EBITDA) estimated at 3.9x as of end-2015 despite the
lower-than-expected revenue
growth from the managed mall business, says Fitch Ratings. The
rating continues
to be supported by an intact hybrid business model of owning
malls and managing
malls it does not own - which enables RSM to expand with little
capital outlay
and minimum investment risk.
RSM's managed malls are progressing slower than expected, due to
its exposure in
3rd/4th tier cities. This is because the tight capital situation
of property
developers in lower-tier cities delayed their construction pace
and constrained
their ability to honour the contract payment to RSM on time. The
slower
expansion from managed malls might subdue RSM's one-off income
from the
initiation, entrance and consultation fees that it collects from
developers.
However, the recurring EBITDA, which includes recurring rental
from its
self-owned malls and management fees from managed malls, will
continue to grow.
Fitch estimates that 2015 recurring EBITDA increased by 13% to
CNY2.9bn and will
reach CNY5bn by 2018, driven by its solid owned portfolio and an
increased base
of managed malls. In 2015, RSM signed approximately 100 new mall
management
contract with local developers, bringing in the total pipeline
of managed
shopping malls to 440, of which 240 had secured land parcels.
RSM reported an EBITDA of CNY4.3bn in 2015, + 9.6% yoy with a
healthy EBITDA
margin of 49.5%. The majority of the recurring income (up to
90%) still derives
from RSM's well-run owned portfolio, which recorded 7.7% growth
in rental
revenue and a wider EBIT margin of 51.6% (FY14: 48.9%) in 2015.
Average rental
rate for mature malls (opened for 24 months) continued to gain
momentum in 2015,
+6% yoy. Its monthly rate of CNY152/sq m is higher than for most
of the mall
operators in China.
RSM's credit profile is still supported by its position as the
No.1 home
improvement and furnishing mall operator in China, and its
strong financial
profile supported by its growing recurring income. In the
meantime, RSM is
seeking different funding options through both a proposed
A-share listing of no
more than CNY3.95bn and short term domestic bond of CNY3bn to
optimise its
capital structure and lower funding costs. Leverage will be
driven down if the A
share IPO is successful.
