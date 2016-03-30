(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Kazakhstan-based
Kompetenz Joint Stock Company's (Kompetenz) Outlook to Negative
from Stable,
affirmed its Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'B' and
National IFS
rating at 'BB(kaz)' and withdrawn the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of Kompetenz for
commercial reasons.
The agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage
of the company.
The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects a sharp
deterioration in
Kompetenz's underwriting profitability in 4Q15 and heightened
risk of capital
depletion and non-compliance with the regulatory solvency
margin.
Based on unaudited 2015 reporting, the insurer's underwriting
technical result
worsened to a negative KZT1.3bn at end-2015 from a negative
KZT0.3bn at
end-9M15. FX gains on investments of KZT0.9bn helped Kompetenz
to reduce capital
depletion, leading the insurer to report a modest net loss of
KZT0.2bn in 2015.
The combined ratio deteriorated to 167.9% at end-2015 from
100.9% at end-9M15.
This was mainly driven by a significantly worsened loss ratio of
compulsory
motor third party liability insurance and the line's rapid
growth in the
insurer's portfolio. The other reason was continuing adverse
loss reserve
development of the workers compensation line (which is in
run-off). The expense
ratio of 59% in 2015 (9M15: 46.2%) weighed on the combined ratio
and remained
burdensome for the company despite robust business growth.
Kompetenz managed to improve performance in 2M16 with a net
income of KZT0.1bn.
This improvement was, to a large extent, supported by a KZT0.3bn
IBNR reserve
release for the compulsory MTPL line. However, it is at present
difficult to
assess the sustainability of the performance improvement and the
adequacy of the
insurer's reserves after the release.
According to Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model,
Kompetenz's risk-adjusted
capital score was below 'somewhat weak' based on 2015 results.
The regulatory
solvency position stood at 110% at end-February 2016, slightly
above the
regulatory minimum of 100%. Fitch views Kompetenz's financial
flexibility as low
because the insurer is owned by a single individual shareholder
and remains the
only operating asset of this shareholder.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Surudina
Analyst
+7 495 956 5570
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Committee Chairperson
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
