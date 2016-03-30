(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singapore Office REITs Dashboard 1H16 here SINGAPORE, March 30 (Fitch) The six Singapore-listed office-sector real estate investment trusts' (office SREITs) earnings growth is likely to slow in 2016, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. However, the agency says the credit profiles of most of the office SREITs are strong, which should help to absorb the impact without any major credit implications. We expect the sector's rental reversions to stay marginally positive in 2016, despite the pressure on Singapore office rents. This is because the office SREITs' exposure is limited, with 20% of leases due for renewal in 2016, and because renewing leases were contracted about six years ago on average when rents were considerably lower. Rents in Singapore's central region fell by 3% and 6% in 3Q15 and 4Q15 due to a generally slower economic environment, and a weak services sector in particular. Rents should continue to fall through 2016 because demand is likely to remain weak, while new office space could increase by up to 7%. Fitch expects office vacancy rates to rise in 2016, because of the increase in new supply amid weak demand. The sector's credit fundamentals are strong with long-term revenue visibility of six years on average, low leverage and robust funds flow from operations interest cover. The report, "Singapore Office REIT Dashboard 1H16", explores sector themes such as leverage and interest coverage trends, debt maturity profile, trends in vacancy rates, new supply and office rent, as well as the geographical spread of sector-income, and is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard 35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.