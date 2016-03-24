(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) The wider deficits projected
in Canada's
2016-2017 federal budget do not imply dramatic deterioration in
the sovereign's
debt trajectory, but will reduce public finances' resilience to
potential
economic shocks, Fitch Ratings says.
The first budget since the Liberal Party won a surprise election
victory last
October foresees a deficit of CAD29bn (USD22bn, 1.5% of GDP) in
each of the next
two fiscal years, gradually falling to CAD14bn in FY20-21.
Federal debt peaks at
32.4% of GDP in FY17-18. The federal budget was balanced in
FY14-15, and the
Department of Finance expects a deficit of 0.3% of GDP in
FY15-16.
The shift from a balanced or close-to-balanced federal budget is
not a surprise
and complements the Bank of Canada's policy rate cuts in 2015.
The Liberals'
election campaign promised deficits to stimulate a slowing
economy, and pledged
to repeal the Harper government's Federal Balanced Budget Act.
But slower GDP
growth and the expected impact of low oil prices on national
income have caused
the fiscal outlook to deteriorate since the new government took
office.
The Department of Finance's February economic outlook (based on
private-sector
data) forecasts real GDP growth of 1.4% in 2016, down from 2.0%
in the Fall
Update. We made the same revision in our latest "Global Economic
Outlook",
largely due to the lower oil prices. Tax revenue is sensitive to
estimates of
nominal GDP, and the budget takes a conservative approach,
assuming virtually
zero nominal GDP growth in 2016, and revising down projected
revenues by around
CAD11bn on average for FY16-17 and FY17-18. There will be some
room for extra
spending, or quicker rebalancing of the budget if the economy
grows faster.
Tuesday's budget also increased spending, in line with the
government's election
pledges. Annual increases to programme expenses total more than
CAD50bn in the
next five fiscal years, around 2.5% of GDP, due to higher
infrastructure and
social spending, including revisions to child benefit and
employment insurance.
This will boost growth, but the Department of Finance's estimate
that stimulus
measures will raise real GDP by 0.5% in FY16-17 and by 1% in
FY17-18 assumes a
relatively high fiscal multiplier for an advanced economy not in
recession.
The new federal deficit projections imply that gross general
government debt
will rise in 2016 and stabilise slightly above our forecast when
we affirmed
Canada's 'AAA' sovereign rating in August. The path of general
government debt
(our standard measure to compare sovereign debt burdens, which
includes central
and subnational governments' debt) also depends on other
factors, including
whether the Canadian provinces can continue to narrow their
deficits. The two
most highly indebted provinces, Ontario and Quebec, are making
progress in
balancing their budgets, the latter recently proposing a second
successive
balanced budget and a progressive reduction in debt.
But larger federal deficits over the coming five years mean
economic shocks or
growth underperformance would be more likely to undermine
Canada's debt
trajectory.
The new government says it "remains committed to returning to
balanced budgets",
but has dropped its pledge to balance the federal budget by
FY19-20. Successive
governments' strong commitment to, and solid track record in
delivering, fiscal
adjustments are an important foundation of Canada's
creditworthiness, given its
high public debt.
Gross general government debt/GDP will approach 90% in 2016, the
second-highest
debt burden in the 'AAA' category after the US. Net debt,
accounting for
substantial pension fund and other assets at the provincial
level, compares more
favourably with peers, at less than 40% of GDP. We identified
lower-than-expected growth leading to persistent increases in
government debt as
a sovereign rating sensitivity at the time of our August
affirmation.
