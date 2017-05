(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Sovereigns Chart of the Month, March 2016 - Mixed Labour Productivity Across Emerging Asia here HONG KONG, March 30 (Fitch) Labour productivity is not generally growing faster in poorer APAC economies as might be expected, Fitch Ratings says in its Asia-Pacific Sovereigns Chart of the Month for March 2016. In particular, Pakistan and Thailand report weak labour productivity growth for their income and development levels. The report also finds China's productivity performance is lagging what was seen in Japan, Korea and Taiwan when those economies were at similar real income levels to China today - even when allowing for slower global productivity growth today than in the 1960s and 1970s. The March edition of "APAC Sovereigns Chart of the Month, March 2016" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Andrew Colquhoun Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns +852 2263 9938 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Mervyn Tang Director +852 2263 9944 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.