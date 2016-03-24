(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) The struggles of UK retailer BHS and
the risk of
"Brexit" indicate the broad range of threats faced by European
speculative-grade
non-food retailers, Fitch Ratings says. A challenging
macroeconomic environment,
disruptive competition and riskier capital structures have
driven credit
profiles in the sector to their weakest level since 2010, as
reflected in
accelerated downward rating migration over the past year.
Nearly 60% of Fitch's publicly and privately rated European
non-food retailers
(including credit opinions) have been downgraded or put on
Negative Outlook over
the last 12 months. The total "at-risk" share of the portfolio
('B-'/Negative or
lower) has risen to nearly 70% from 55%, the most since the
post-crisis high in
2010.
The combination of subdued economic growth, uneven consumer
confidence across
the EU, high unemployment and persistently high competition have
all put
pressure on credit quality. But negative rating actions for
issuers with legacy
debt structures have also been prompted by their inability to
adapt business
models to disruptive sector trends. The rise of pure online
retailers with scale
and financial strength is forcing conventional retailers into
costly investment
in technology and distribution platforms. This is particularly
challenging for
mid-cap retailers in the highly speculative rating range, due to
their generally
limited size, inherently high vulnerability and lower financial
flexibility.
Liquidity shortages are also hitting retailers trying to balance
multi-channel
distribution investment and logistics against shrinking margins
and
working-capital swings due to stock clearances and product mix
revamps. This has
contributed to the decline of BHS, which on Wednesday agreed
with creditors and
landlords to cut rents at some stores to try to turn the
struggling business
around. Next plc's prediction on Thursday that it faces a
difficult 2016 shows
that even retailers that have successfully adapted their
business models are
finding it hard to maintain sales growth and profitability.
"Brexit" would compound the tough outlook for UK-based leveraged
retailers,
which could come under pressure from macroeconomic
uncertainties, particularly
if exit negotiations were protracted and acrimonious. Smaller
companies with
weaker commercial profiles and those with a larger exposure to
the EU would be
most at risk. But the impact on continental European non-food
retailers would
probably be minimal, as most only operate in their home markets
or in other
eurozone countries.
Other recent downgrades have been of companies with sustainable
business models
but riskier capital structures following refinancings and
recapitalisations in
debtor-friendly credit markets. The combination of aggressively
funded balance
sheets with unchanged commercial profiles and low organic growth
prospects make
de-leveraging difficult, signalling persistently high credit
risk in the medium
term.
Such credits will typically face less rating pressure in the
near term, provided
they maintain the integrity of organic cash generation, with
refinancing risks
deferred, as for Financiere IKKS and New Look (both rated
'B-'/Stable). But it
does make the ability to manage operational risks particularly
important in our
analysis, as heavily debt-laden corporates are more susceptible
to external
risks and have less leeway for commercial miscalculations.
For more on the risks for the sector, see our report "European
Non-Food Retail,
Lodging, Restaurants: Speculative-Grade Handbook", available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
