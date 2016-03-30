(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
the impact from
the potential sale of tower infrastructure by Russian mobile
companies on key
leverage metrics would be neutral to positive under the agency's
assumptions on
sale price and rent expense.
The impact on LLC T2 RTK Holding's (B+/Stable) metrics will be
more pronounced
due to a smaller absolute size of its debt relative to the Big
three mobile
operators - PJSC Mobile TeleSystems (BB+/Stable), PJSC MegaFon
(BB+/Stable) and
Vimpelcom Ltd (BB+/Stable).
Recent media reports in Russia and comments from the companies
suggest that some
Russian mobile operators may sell their tower infrastructure.
Vimpelcom is
officially considering the opportunity to sell its mobile towers
and is
negotiating the terms of a potential deal with several bidders.
MegaFon and T2
RTK Holding (T2 RTK) are also considering the spin-off of their
tower businesses
while only Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) has publicly stated that it
does not have
any plans to sell its towers.
In this report Fitch analyses the impact of potential sale of
tower
infrastructure by Russian mobile operators on their leverage
metrics and credit
profiles. Fitch does not incorporate a sale of infrastructure in
the rating
cases for these companies and this exercise is performed as a
hypothetical
scenario analysis.
The report, Russian Mobile: Impact of Potential Tower Sales, is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Slava Bunkov
Director
+7 495 956 9931
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Jonathan Levy, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1701
Alexander Cherepovitsyn, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1755
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
