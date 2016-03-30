(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Mobile: Impact of Potential Tower Sales here MOSCOW, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the impact from the potential sale of tower infrastructure by Russian mobile companies on key leverage metrics would be neutral to positive under the agency's assumptions on sale price and rent expense. The impact on LLC T2 RTK Holding's (B+/Stable) metrics will be more pronounced due to a smaller absolute size of its debt relative to the Big three mobile operators - PJSC Mobile TeleSystems (BB+/Stable), PJSC MegaFon (BB+/Stable) and Vimpelcom Ltd (BB+/Stable). Recent media reports in Russia and comments from the companies suggest that some Russian mobile operators may sell their tower infrastructure. Vimpelcom is officially considering the opportunity to sell its mobile towers and is negotiating the terms of a potential deal with several bidders. MegaFon and T2 RTK Holding (T2 RTK) are also considering the spin-off of their tower businesses while only Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) has publicly stated that it does not have any plans to sell its towers. In this report Fitch analyses the impact of potential sale of tower infrastructure by Russian mobile operators on their leverage metrics and credit profiles. Fitch does not incorporate a sale of infrastructure in the rating cases for these companies and this exercise is performed as a hypothetical scenario analysis. The report, Russian Mobile: Impact of Potential Tower Sales, is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Slava Bunkov Director +7 495 956 9931 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA Senior Director +7 495 956 9968 Jonathan Levy, CFA Associate Director +44 20 3530 1701 Alexander Cherepovitsyn, CFA Analyst +44 20 3530 1755 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.