(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Health
Net Inc.'s (HNT)
$400 million of 6.375% senior notes due June 1, 2017 to 'BB-'
from 'BB'. Fitch
has also downgraded HNT's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB'
from 'BB+' and
affirmed the 'BBB' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of
various Health
Net insurance companies. The Rating Outlooks are Negative.
Today's rating actions follow HNT's March 24, 2016 announcement
that it and
Centene Corp. (CNC) have closed on the companies' previously
announced merger
agreement. Prior to today, Fitch's last review of HNT's ratings
occurred on Nov.
5, 2015. At that time Fitch affirmed the companies'
subsidiaries' IFS ratings
and said it expected to downgrade the ratings on HNT's senior
notes and IDR by
one notch upon the merger's close.
Going forward, Fitch expects HNT's ratings to primarily be
shaped by CNC's
post-HNT acquisition consolidated credit-quality. Fitch does not
currently
maintain public ratings on CNC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of HNT's senior notes and the company's IDR
reflects CNC's
post-close consolidated financial leverage and interest coverage
metrics, which
do not support Fitch's standard notching between insurance
operating company and
holding company ratings. The Negative Outlooks reflect potential
execution risks
as CNC integrates the HNT organization.
Including on a pro forma basis the approximately $2.4 billion of
senior notes
CNC issued in January 2016 to partially fund its purchase of HNT
and the
repayment that occurred upon the merger's close of $285 million
outstanding
under HNT's revolving credit facility at year-end 2015, Fitch
estimates CNC's
year-end 2015 debt-to-EBITDA and debt-to-capital ratios at 3.0x
and 45%
respectively and the company's EBITDA-based interest coverage
ratio at 6.0x.
HNT's comparable ratios at year-end 2015 were 1.3x, 27%, and
15.3x.
The affirmation of the HNT's insurance companies' 'BBB' IFS
ratings reflects the
effect of the combined HNT-CNC organization's higher financial
leverage and
lower interest coverage balanced against the favorable ratings
aspects of the
combined HNT-CNC's geographically more diverse enrollment and
improved market
position and size and scale characteristics.
In comparison with HNT's pre-close membership, the combined
HNT-CNC
organization's membership is more geographically diverse, which
Fitch views as
reducing the company's exposure to economic, competitive, and
regulatory
conditions in any single market. CNC has members in 23 states
while HNT has
members in four and HNT's Western Region operation is heavily
concentrated in
California from which it derives roughly 90% of its membership.
Additionally,
while the combined HNT-CNC organization's membership consists
primarily of
Medicaid members it will also include meaningful commercial and
TRICARE
membership.
At year-end HNT and CNC had approximately 11.2 million members
and in 2015 the
companies generated $39 billion of revenues and $543 million of
net income.
Fitch estimates the companies' combined 2015 EBITDA-to-revenue
margin on a pro
forma basis at 3.7%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
--Rating downgrades could result from deterioration of financial
leverage ratios
from post-merger close levels.
--Material earnings disruptions where EBITDA margins and return
on capital fall
below 3X and 3%, respectively for an extended period could
result in a rating
downgrade.
--Evidence that the HNT-CNC merger is being effectively
integrated from an
operational and financial perspective would likely lead to a
revision of the
Rating Outlooks to Stable. Fitch will look for membership and
revenue and EBITDA
and net income trends that are consistent with HNT's and CNC's
recent organic
rends as well as operational and key personnel continuity as
evidence that
merger is being effectively integrated.
--Opportunities for an upgrade will be most sensitive to CNC's
consolidated mid-
to long-term financial leverage metrics and ability to generate
consistent
earnings in light of its larger and more diversified market
position.
--Debt-to-EBITDA and financial leverage ratios approximating
2.5x and 35% could
lead to an upgrade of the ratings on HNT's senior notes
reflecting a return to
Fitch's typical notching between insurance operating company and
holding company
ratings.
--An EBITDA margin exceeding 4x and return on capital of
approximately 5% would
place upward pressure on the IFS ratings.
Fitch has downgraded, removed from Rating Watch Negative, and
assigned Negative
Outlooks to the following ratings:
Health Net Inc.
--Long-term IDR to 'BB' from 'BB+';
--6.375% senior notes due June 1, 2017 to 'BB-' from 'BB'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with Negative Outlooks:
Health Net Of California, Inc.
Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
Health Net Health Plan of Oregon, Inc.
--IFS at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Committee Chairperson
Jeff A. Mohrenweiser, FSA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3182
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001540
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.