(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) and the debt ratings of The Coca-Cola Company (Coca-Cola)
and its
subsidiaries at 'A+/F1'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A full
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Negative Outlook reflects Coca-Cola's elevated leverage (on
both a gross
leverage and supplemental net leverage basis) as currently high
for the ratings.
Moreover, Fitch needs to see progress related to refranchising
and evidence that
Coca-Cola will adhere to a more balanced capital allocation
stragegy related to
share repurchases, dividends and debt reduction. The Outlook
could be stabilized
with a public commitment over the next 12 months toward a
deleveraging policy.
Fitch would need to see clear visibility and traction on gross
leverage
declining below 3x and supplemental net leverage below 2x as the
company
transitions to a franchising model, produces at least 3% organic
top-line growth
and sees EBITDA improvement through targeted productivity
initiatives.
Long-term Business Model Strengthened
Fitch believes Coca-Cola's long-term business model will
strengthen as a result
of accelerated refranchising plans. While refranchising will
cause some
near-term EBITDA dilution, Coca-Cola will receive upfront cash
proceeds that
will be used for debt reduction and an annuity stream related to
bottling assets
to offset this decline. Moreover, over time, the refranchising
will
substantially reduce SG&A costs, increase gross margins to the
upper 60% range,
result in operating margins that improve to the mid-30% range
from approximately
24%, and significantly reduce capex intensity. Consequently,
upon completion of
refranchising in 2017, Coca-Cola's underlying cash flows are
expected to be more
stable providing greater support to its longer-term credit
profile.
Coca-Cola's $3 billion productivity program to be completed by
2019 also
provides additional benefits to operating profit and cash
generation. While
Coca-Cola is using a portion of these savings to support brand
strength by
increasing media and R&D spending, cost reductions should help
drive future
growth in operating profit. Consequently, Fitch views
Coca-Cola's long-term
mid-single-digit revenue and high-single-digit profit before tax
financial
targets as achievable.
More Balanced Capital Allocation Expected
Coca-Cola generates substantial overseas cash flows due to its
position as the
world's largest non-alcoholic beverage company and has been
reluctant to
repatriate foreign earnings given the tax consequences.
Accordingly, foreign
cash balances have grown along with debt including larger
commercial paper (CP)
balances to fund domestic cash requirements for the dividend,
U.S. capital
investment, share repurchase program and strategic M&A
activities.
Coca-Cola is in the process of implementing a more appropriate
longer-term
capital allocation policy to improve the alignment of domestic
cash generation
versus domestic cash requirements that should benefit its
longer-term financial
structure. These steps include: a reduced reliance on CP usage
to below $15
billion, a more balanced long-term share repurchase policy
including reductions
for material M&A activity, a more conservative pace of dividend
growth, and
using a portion of refranchising proceeds for debt reduction.
CP balances have declined to $13 billion at the end of 2015 from
approximately
$19 billion a year ago as Coca-Cola committed to reduce its
reliance on this
funding source, although overall debt increased by $2.2 billion
in 2015. CP as a
percent of total debt was approximately 30% for 2015 which
compares to peak
usage of approximately 50% of total debt. Fitch expects
Coca-Cola will maintain
CP balances below $15 billion over the long term which compares
to a past soft
cap of $20 billion.
Supplemental Net Leverage Expected to Decline
For U.S. issuers, Fitch currently excludes foreign cash balances
from its
definition of readily available cash used to calculate net
leverage metrics.
Fitch recognizes that these cash balances are an asset that may
be accessed and
used to reduce debt in the event it is necessary. Therefore, for
certain issuers
with significant levels of foreign cash positions, like
Coca-Cola, supplemental
adjusted net leverage ratios are used when gauging the level of
tolerance/cushion within the assigned ratings. Foreign cash
balances are reduced
by applying a generic 35% tax haircut and a further adjustment
capturing
expectations for additional foreign cash balances that could be
used for
shareholder-friendly actions. In our calculations, Fitch
haircuts after-tax
foreign cash balances by 25% to accommodate for share buybacks.
Fitch expects long-term gross debt, inclusive of CP, to decline
during the next
several years with a more balanced capital allocation policy.
Supplemental
adjusted EBITDA net leverage for Coca-Cola at the end of 2015
was approximately
2.6x compared to 2.3x at the end of 2014. After a modest
increase in 2016, Fitch
expects supplemental net leverage will decrease to around 2x in
2018/2019 due to
debt reduction and EBITDA growth.
Strong Global Brands
As the world's largest global beverage company, Coca-Cola
ratings are supported
by it strong market shares, extensive geographic diversity,
strong distribution
platform and valuable brand equity. Coca-Cola has more than 20
$1 billion-plus
brands, including: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Powerade,
Minute Maid, Fanta
Orange, Schweppes and Dasani. The strong brands, geographic
reach, market
position and diversification afford considerable support to
Coca-Cola's business
profile that has led to stable, sustainable cash flows.
Given the prominence of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) in
Coca-Cola's beverage
portfolio and constituting approximately 73% of the mix, the
ratings consider
the multiyear declines in CSD volumes in the U.S., continued
concern over
artificial sweeteners affecting diet CSD demand in North
America, risks
associated with excise tax increases and slowing growth in other
developing
countries. Fitch believes this risk is mitigated in part by
Coca-Cola's market
strength in developing and emerging geographies with greater
long-term growth
characteristics driven by low per-capita CSD consumption
characteristics,
urbanization, population growth, and expanding middle class that
should provide
an important longer-term offset.
Coca-Cola along with the rest of the beverage industry have also
modified their
price/mix strategy, primarily in developed markets, to focus on
both smaller
pack size and premium/alternative packaging to drive a higher
price per unit
versus its past volume focus. Consumers are increasingly seeking
premium and
smaller-sized offerings as evidenced by the low-double-digit
growth rates within
this packaging combination mix.
Underlying Growth Should Improve
Fitch expects underlying revenue growth in 2016 of approximately
3.6% with
volume growth of 1.8%, price/mix growth of 1.8% and foreign
currency pressure of
4%. Beyond 2016, Fitch believes Coca-Cola should be able to
improve organic
growth rates during the medium term to close to 5% on volume
growth of 3% and
product/mix of 2%. Fitch expects underlying operating income
growth will
increase in 2016 by almost 7% driven by productivity benefits
and organic
growth. Coca-Cola's productivity savings program enables
additional financial
flexibility over the next several years to cover incremental
investments and
costs that will be used in part for increased media investments
and brand
support development. Coca-Cola has already redirected $600
million in previous
productivity savings toward increased media spending and expects
to increase
spending by up to $200 million-$400 million more during the next
two years.
CCR Ratings:
Fitch does not make a rating distinction between Coca-Cola
Company and Coca-Cola
Refreshments USA, Inc. (CCR) issued obligations, since default
risk is very low
at this level on the rating scale. CCR's notes are structurally
superior to the
notes issued by Coca-Cola.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our 2016 rating case for
Coca-Cola include:
-- Underlying revenue growth of approximately 3.6% with volume
growth
approximately 1.8%, price/mix growth of approximately 1.8% and
foreign currency
pressure of 4% in 2016;
-- Underlying operating income growth is estimated to increase
by almost 7%;
-- Coca-Cola generates approximately $10 billion of cash flow
from operations
(CFFO) with more than 50% of Coca-Cola's CFFO available for
domestic use. Free
cash flow (FCF) in excess of $1.5 billion in 2016;
-- Total debt increases marginally as borrowings to fund
domestic cash
requirements are expected to moderate;
-- Net share repurchases of $2.25 billion;
-- Capital spending of $2.5 billion;
-- Gross leverage of 3.7x and net supplemental leverage of 2.7x.
Over the forecast period through 2019 and once refranchising is
complete,
assumptions include:
--Gross margin increasing to the high 60% range;
--Operating margins increasing to the mid 30% range;
--Gross debt levels declining from a current level of $44.2
billion through
proceeds from asset sales combined with a more balanced capital
allocation
policy;
--Gross leverage of 3x times and net supplemental leverage
reducing to less than
2x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
stabilization of the rating outlook include:
--A public commitment toward a deleveraging policy over the next
12 months. This
commitment would be reflective of achieving a more balanced
capital allocation
policy with a pullback in share repurchases and a commitment to
reduce gross
debt levels.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A lack of deleveraging such that gross leverage is sustained
above 3x and
supplemental adjusted EBITDA net leverage is sustained above 2x
over the
long-term;
--A lack of public commitment to debt reduction;
--A lack of execution with refranchising plans;
--Productivity program does not fully deliver expected cost
benefits;
--A more aggressive financial strategy related to dividend, M&A
and share
repurchases.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Cash Generation, Sizeable Offshore Cash Position
Coca-Cola's ratings reflect the company's ability to generate
considerable CFFO
and (FCF). For 2015, Coca-Cola generated $10.5 billion and $2.2
billion
(adjusting for dividend payment) of CFFO and FCF, respectively,
modestly ahead
of Fitch's expectations of $10.3 billion and $1.8 billion. As of
Dec. 31, 2015,
Coca-Cola's approximate $28 billion liquidity position consisted
of $19.9
billion of cash, short-term investments and marketable
securities, and $8.3
billion of availability under its committed credit lines and
revolving credit
facility with rolling maturities through 2019. Coca-Cola's
long-term debt
maturing in the next 12 months totals $2.7 billion.
Coca-Cola maintains a sizeable offshore cash position due to the
company's
substantial international cash generation. Of the $19.9 billion
in cash,
short-term investments and marketable securities, the majority
was held by
foreign subsidiaries. Foreign cash balances will increase during
the first
quarter of 2016, when Coca-Cola receives $2.4 billion for its
ownership interest
in Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. following its acquisition by JAB
Holding Company.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms the ratings for The Coca-Cola Company (Coca-Cola)
and its
subsidiaries as follows:
The Coca-Cola Company
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--Bank credit facilities at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper (CP) at 'F1'.
Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. and Coca-Cola Refreshments
Canada, Ltd. (CCR)
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001541
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.