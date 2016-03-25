(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not yet see
pressure on Pershing
Square Holdings, Ltd.'s (PSH) 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating
(IDR), senior
unsecured debt rating or Stable Outlook, despite the asset value
declines
experienced over the last several months, capped off by the
recent and
precipitous drop in PSH's investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International,
Inc. (Valeant).
Ratings remain supported by very low levels of debt-to-total
capitalization
relative to assigned ratings, the absence of restrictive
covenants associated
with PSH's outstanding debt, increased cash on hand following
the partial sale
of PSH's holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (Mondelez) and
increasingly
active involvement in Valeant on the part of Pershing Square
Capital Management,
L.P.'s (PSCM) executive management team.
Between June 30, 2015 and March 22, 2016, PSH's net asset value
declined by
42.4% to $3.9 billion from $6.8 billion, driving an increase in
debt-to-total
capitalization to 20.4% from 12.9%. Asset value declines have
been driven by
underperformance of several investments, most notably Valeant,
which declined
85.6% over this time period, including a 52.8% drop month to
date (through March
24, 2016) following Valeant's lowered earnings guidance and
continued delays in
filing its financial statements.
Fitch estimates that if Valeant's share price were to go to $0,
PSH's
debt-to-total capitalization would increase to approximately 23%
holding all
other investment values constant. From a quantitative
perspective, this level
would still be viewed as consistent with the current ratings,
although Fitch
would also consider what breakdowns in the investment and risk
management
framework led to such an outcome, as well as the degree of
franchise damage
incurred.
At the current debt-to-total capitalization level, PSH could
withstand an
overall portfolio market value decline of approximately 38.8%
before tripping
its incurrence-based debt-to-total capitalization covenant of
33.3%.
Furthermore, it would require a market value decline of 79.6%
before asset
coverage of debt would be less than 1.0x. Declines of these
magnitudes would
certainly have negative rating implications, but they underscore
the degree of
asset coverage debtholders continue to benefit from.
PSH's unsecured debt includes a covenant restricting the
incurrence of
additional indebtedness (excluding margin leverage of up to 10%
of total
capitalization) in the event that debt-to-total capitalization
exceeds 33.3%. As
mentioned, PSH continues to maintain sufficient cushion relative
to this
covenant, and regardless, as an incurrence-based test a breach
would not
materially restrict PSH's operational or financial flexibility.
Nevertheless,
the covenant represents a financial operating metric within
which the company
felt reasonably comfortable it could operate at the time of the
debt issuance.
As such, were PSH to begin to approach this threshold on a
sustained basis, it
would be viewed negatively by Fitch.
PSH's announced sale of $331.4 million of its investment in
Mondelez on March
16, 2016 is viewed as an appropriate response to recent events,
in terms of
reducing an outsized exposure and, more importantly, increasing
cash available
to support debt. Although elevated cash may not be a permanent
feature of PSH,
Fitch views the current retention of cash as an important
mitigant to potential
negative rating pressure in the near term.
Fitch also notes PSCM's increased involvement in Valeant, as
evidenced by its
CEO, William Ackman, and Vice Chairman, Stephen Fraidin, both
assuming board
positions at Valeant. These steps do not guarantee a
stabilization or
improvement in Valeant's financial condition, but they certainly
provide a
platform to undertake a more active role in attempting to
address the current
challenges while aligning with PSCM's core competencies as an
activist investor.
Negative rating action for PSH could be driven by continued
investment
underperformance which results in debt-to-total capitalization
exceeding 25% on
a sustained basis. Fitch would note that although PSH is not
exposed to
redemption risk, its sister funds are, which could create
second-order price
pressure on PSH's investments were these funds to experience
redemption
pressure. A reduction in current elevated cash balances before
more clarity is
available with respect to Valeant could also adversely impact
PSH's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
