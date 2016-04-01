(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Asahi Mutual
Life Insurance
Co.'s (Asahi Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at
'BB+', with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on Asahi Life's steadily improving capital
adequacy and
financial leverage as well as its resilient insurance
underwriting, which are
supported by a strategic focus on the profitable "third"
(health) sector in
recent years.
Its statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) remained adequate at
669.1% at
end-December 2015 compared with 667.7% at end-March 2015. Its
financial leverage
also continued to be reasonable at 40.1% at end-December 2015
compared with
38.7% at end-March 2015.
Nevertheless, Asahi Life's capital position is weaker than its
peers' average
SMR of more than 900%. In addition, Asahi Life's negative spread
burden of
JPY33.1bn in the first half of the financial year ending March
2016 (1HFYE16)
(1HFYE15: JPY35.9bn) is large, and continues to offset gains
from
better-than-projected mortality and morbidity rates. However,
Fitch expects
Asahi Life's negative spread burden to gradually shrink due to
declining average
guaranteed yields over the medium term.
The underwriting business has been stable due to an effective
focus on the third
sector. The core profit margin remained adequate at 6.1% in
April to December
2015 from 5.0% a year earlier. Annual premiums of in-force
policies in this
segment increased by 3.2% in April to December 2015, due partly
to effective
sales promotions via non-traditional channels. Fitch believes
that efforts in
marketing third-sector products via several non-traditional
channels, such as
telephone marketing, are likely to further strengthen this
segment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade would include: a further
strengthening of
capitalisation, and a decline in financial leverage to below
35%, on a sustained
basis. Growth in the third-sector business and reduction in the
surrender and
lapse rates of the death-protection products would also be
viewed positively by
Fitch.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade would include: a major
erosion of
capitalisation, or increase in financial leverage to above 45%.
Significant
deterioration in profitability such as the core profit margin to
below 5%, on a
sustained basis, would also put the rating under pressure.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001854
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.