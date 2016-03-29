(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 28 (Fitch) The recent approval of the
Financial System
Crisis Prevention and Mitigation Law by the Indonesian House of
Representatives
does not materially change the likelihood of government support
for domestic
systemically important banks (D-SIBs), says Fitch Ratings.
Fitch continues to believe that the Indonesian government
maintains a high
propensity to provide support for large banks during times of
stress, although
controlling shareholders will be expected to contribute
additional capital
before government support in the event of a bank failure.
The bill sets the legal framework for how the authorities will
act to resolve
problem banks when shareholder actions to support banks prove
insufficient, such
as in the event of widespread financial crisis. While key
details have yet to be
announced, the general framework is broadly in line with global
moves. The law
also sets out measures the authorities can take to prevent bank
insolvency.
An earlier draft of the bill included specific provision for the
use of state
funds by the government as lender of last resort. However, this
explicit
reference to support was removed from the final version due to
concerns about
moral hazard. Notwithstanding this, Fitch understands that
implicit support has
not changed and the government will continue to have a strong
propensity to
support systemically important banks to maintain financial
sector stability. The
10 largest banks in Indonesia accounted for around 65% of total
banking assets
at end-2015.
The bill establishes a Financial System Stability Committee
(KSSK) that
comprises representatives from the Ministry of Finance, the
central bank (Bank
Indonesia), the financial regulator (OJK) and the Indonesia
Deposit Insurance
Corporation (LPS). These institutions together are responsible
for monitoring
and maintaining stability in the financial system and handling
systemically
important banks that run into difficulty.
Under the bill, OJK must finalise its list of D-SIBs within
three months. Fitch
expects that this list will include the top-10 banks at a
minimum, and possibly
as many as 20 banks in total. In addition, the regulator must
ensure that all
supporting regulations are issued no later than one year from
the date of
signing the draft into law. These will include regulations on
the treatment of
bank liabilities in resolution, such as uninsured deposits and
senior unsecured
creditors, bank recovery and resolution plans, and resolvability
assessments.
The KSSK will be the authority responsible for deciding the
resolution strategy
and actions for banks designated as D-SIB, while LPS will be the
sole authority
for non-systemic banks. LPS will be the authority responsible
for implementing
the agreed resolution plan for all banks, with powers that
include the ability
to take control of the bank and operate it, to transfer assets
and liabilities
without shareholder and creditor consent, and to merge, sell or
liquidate the
bank.
The bill was approved by the Indonesian parliament on 17 March
and has now been
sent to the president to be signed into law. Fitch will provide
further comment,
including potential impact on Support Ratings and Support Rating
Floors, when
other key details become available.
