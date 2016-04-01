(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 01 (Fitch) In a report published today, Fitch
Ratings notes that
U.S. property/casualty (P/C) insurer financial leverage edged up
during 2015 and
operating fixed-charge coverage was down from a 2014 cyclical
peak.
Financial leverage increased slightly in 2015 as growth in
borrowings, primarily
to fund increased merger and acquisition activity, more than
outpaced internal
capital growth. The financial leverage ratio for Fitch's rated
universe was
22.4% at year-end 2015 versus 21.6% for the prior year, which
remains consistent
with an 'A' debt rating median.
The group's operating performance faltered with a decrease in
underwriting
profits of almost $4 billion and a decline in investment income
of over $3
billion. GAAP fixed-charge coverage, excluding investment gains
and losses,
deteriorated to 7.9x in 2015 versus 9.1x in 2014, from what was
likely a
cyclical peak given shifting insurance market conditions.
Coverage ratios remain
consistent with a 'BBB' debt rating median.
Operating EBIT and fixed-charge coverage ratios are expected to
deteriorate in
2016, as core underwriting performance is likely to decline.
Diminished loss
reserve releases, a return to normalized catastrophe activity
and lower
investment yields add further pressure to 2016 earnings. The
potential for lower
interest costs on debt financing is limited and an overall
deleveraging is not
expected.
The full report 'U.S. P/C Insurers' Leverage and Debt-Servicing
Capacity' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and
'Special Reports' or
by clicking on the link.
