(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation's
(HMN) insurance
subsidiaries. Fitch has also affirmed Horace Mann's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB+' and senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end
of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HMN's ratings reflect its strong property/casualty (P/C)
operating results,
continued solid capitalization, a conservatively managed
investment portfolio,
and moderate financial leverage. The ratings also consider the
company's
exposure to P/C catastrophe risk and spread compression in its
annuity and life
segments, along with its small size and scale relative to
larger, national
peers.
HMN's capital metrics remain strong within both the P/C and life
insurance
companies. The P/C companies' operating leverage at 1.3x remains
well below
personal lines peers and the score on Fitch's Prism capital
model remained at
'very strong' at year-end 2014. The life companies' risk-based
capital (RBC)
ratio was 444% at year-end 2015. HMN's financial leverage ratio
(FLR) was
moderate at 19% at Dec. 31, 2015.
HMN's net operating income declined to $85 million in 2015, or
approximately 12%
from the prior year. Earnings were pressured as a result of
modestly lower P/C
underwriting gains and the impact of a protracted low interest
rate environment
on P/C segment net investment income as well as annuity and life
segment
results. Fixed-charge coverage remained solid at 9.9x in 2015.
HMN's P/C segment results were impacted by a modestly higher
combined ratio of
97% in 2015, compared with 96.1% the prior period, as well as
lower investment
income. The homeowners' combined ratio improved 4 points to
87.2% in 2015,
benefiting from three consecutive years of rate increases, but
was offset by a
deterioration in the combined ratio for voluntary auto of 3.2
points to 102.2%.
Annuity segment earnings were lower due to the continued impact
of spread
compression, offset in part by higher account balances. The
annualized net
interest spread for fixed annuities declined by 20 basis points
(bps) to 184 bps
and remain under pressure, as approximately 86% of HMN's fixed
annuities are at
the minimum crediting rate. Spreads are expected to continue to
decline in 2016,
mitigated partly by attractive new business spreads. Return on
assets declined
to 114 bps in 2015 from 123 bps the prior year.
Increased mortality losses contributed towards moderately lower
life segment
profitability. The earnings margin (RoP) on life insurance
products also
declined to 20.7% in 2015, from 24.7% over the same period. HMN
is aggressively
focused on increasing its life sales and expects its new Indexed
Universal Life
product to be a strong contributor to sales growth in 2016.
Fitch believes HMN's sound asset liability management and
emphasis on the
'stickier' 403(b) tax qualified retirement savings market
somewhat mitigates the
potential for above-average withdrawal risk. Approximately 52%
of HMLIC's
general account annuity reserves could be withdrawn at book
value without
surrender penalties at year-end 2015. HMN's investment portfolio
is composed
predominately of highly-rated and very liquid fixed-income
securities.
Fitch views HMN as having above-average exposure to low interest
rates, given
its business concentration in fixed annuities, a higher
proportion of which were
written in a higher interest rate environment and thus have
higher guaranteed
minimum crediting rates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a
sustained period of
weak earnings with GAAP fixed-charge coverage below 8x, failure
to maintain a
P/C Prism capital model score that is comfortably within the
'Strong' category,
financial leverage above 25%, adverse reserve development
amounting to 5% of
prior year surplus, and/or a significant decline in market share
or distribution
weakness in the 403(b) market.
Fitch views Horace Mann's ratings as limited by its small size
and scale
relative to larger, national peers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Horace Mann
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--4.5% senior notes due December 2025 at 'BBB'.
Horace Mann Insurance Co.
Teachers Insurance Co.
Horace Mann Property & Casualty Insurance Co.
Horace Mann Lloyds
Horace Mann Life Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Property/Casualty Insurance)
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Primary Analyst (Life Insurance)
Jamie R. Tucker, CPA
Director
+1-212-612-7856
Secondary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001636
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.