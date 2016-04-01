(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/SINGAPORE, March 31 (Fitch) Rising exposure to
microfinance at Sri
Lankan non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) could pose a risk
to their credit
profiles, says Fitch Ratings. The exposure among Fitch-rated
NBFIs stood at just
4% of total loans of these entities as recently as March 2014.
but this had
increased to 27% by December 2015.
Fitch estimates that loan-book exposure to microfinance
accounted for about 30%
of loans at end-March 2015 at 10 listed NBFIs. Micro-finance
lending among
Fitch-rated NBFIs takes the form principally of lending to an
individual who is
part of a small group, with the rest of the group members
cross-guaranteeing the
loans in the event of default. Lending is generally in small
amounts, and is
used to support income-generating activity. It involves
uncollateralised lending
to a customer segment that is usually characterised as of low
income and with
limited access to formal financial services. Consequently, Fitch
believes that
lending to this segment is likely to be more susceptible to
asset-quality
deterioration during periods of economic stress.
Furthermore, Sri Lanka continues to lack a comprehensive
regulatory and
supervisory system for the microfinance sector. As a result,
many of the large
number of institutions engaged in the provision of microfinance
are unregulated.
Efforts to introduce such regulations have been ongoing for many
years,
including the passing of a microfinance bill. Fitch maintains
that the passage
of prudential regulatory requirements on microfinance entities
should be
positive for the financial sector.
Fitch-rated NBFIs have made efforts to manage the risk of their
significant
exposures to microfinance through product structuring, regular
collections and
close contact with borrowers. Lending rates on microfinance are
also generally
high, due to the greater credit risk of this type of lending.
Nonetheless, the rising exposure to microfinance points to
increased risk for
NBFIs, especially during a period when operating conditions
could become more
challenging for the financial sector as a whole. Fitch expects
Sri Lanka's real
GDP growth to remain relatively high at above 5% through 2017.
But the outlook
for the financial sector is largely dependent on the operating
environment, and
volatility remains a key risk in the economy. Notably, Fitch
downgraded the
sovereign to 'B+' in March with a Negative Outlook.
